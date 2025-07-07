GEX Management Enters Into Master Services Agreement With All Around Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEX Management Named Principal Partner to Support Strategic Execution for Texas-Based PE backed Home Health Agency

DALLAS, TX, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management, Inc. (OTC: GXXM), a Texas-based management consulting firm, announced today that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with All Around Care, LLC, a PE backed home health agency headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Under the agreement, GXXM has been engaged as All Around Care's principal consulting partner to provide comprehensive strategic and operational advisory services.

The engagement includes support for the execution of All Around Care's strategic plan, spanning both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. This includes enhancing internal operations, expanding service lines, and pursuing M&A opportunities and strategic partnerships to broaden geographic reach and service capability. GXXM's services will also cover operational transformation, marketing strategy, organizational development, and enterprise-level performance improvement.

“This agreement reflects the growing demand for hands-on consulting partnerships that combine strategy with execution,” said Sri Vanamali, CEO of GEX Management.“We are excited to support All Around Care's management and operations teams in driving strategic growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and executing on both organic and M&A-driven initiatives.”

The partnership reinforces GXXM's continued expansion in the healthcare sector and its commitment to helping mission-driven home health agencies such All Around Care scale sustainably and strategically.

GEX Management, Inc. (GXXM) is a management consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, providing management consulting, strategic advisory, and operational support services across a range of industries. With a flexible model and execution-driven approach, GXXM helps clients achieve measurable growth, transform operations, and accelerate value creation.

All Around Care is a Texas-based home health agency dedicated to delivering quality, compassionate care to patients in the comfort of their homes. Through skilled nursing, therapy, and coordinated care services, All Around Care supports improved health outcomes and independence for patients across the state.

