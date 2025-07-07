UP Govt Gears Up For Green Push With Mega Plantation Drive, Ministers To Plant Saplings In All 75 Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, July 7 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch a mega plantation drive on Wednesday, hoping to turn it into a historic and unprecedented event. Under this green initiative, 37 crore saplings will be planted across all districts of the state in a single day.

Various ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government will lead the campaign by planting saplings across all 75 districts.

Senior administrative officers have been designated as district nodal officers, who will reach their respective districts on Tuesday to review preparations. Officers from the Forest Department are coordinating with various departments and ministries to ensure seamless execution.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead plantation drives in Ayodhya and Azamgarh, accompanied by Forest Minister (Independent Charge) Dr Arun Saxena and Minister of State for Forests KP Malik.

Governor Anandiben Patel will participate in the campaign from Barabanki, while State Minister Satish Sharma will represent the state government there. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will plant saplings in Meerut and Lucknow, respectively.

From Cabinet Ministers to Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and state ministers, all will lead the initiative across all 75 districts.

According to information shared by the government, cabinet minister Suresh Khanna will lead the plantation drive in Shahjahanpur, Surya Pratap Shahi in Ayodhya, and Swatantra Dev Singh in Gorakhpur, while other ministers like Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' will take the lead in Prayagraj, Anil Rajbhar in Azamgarh, Rakesh Sachan in Kanpur Dehat, AK Sharma in Jaunpur, Yogendra Upadhyay in Agra, Dr Sanjay Nishad in Ambedkar Nagar and Om Prakash Rajbhar in Ghazipur.

Senior officials have been appointed as nodal officers for the Plantation Drive-2025 across various districts.

Principal Secretary M. Devraj will oversee Prayagraj, while Jal Nigam (Rural) MD Dr Rajshekhar will be in Varanasi. The CEO of Invest UP, Vijay Kiran Anand, is assigned to Jaunpur, and Medical Health Secretary Dr Pinky Jovel to Mirzapur.

Ayodhya will be overseen by Principal Secretary (Irrigation and Water Resources) Anil Garg, Barabanki by Basic Education Secretary Sarika Mohan, and Lucknow by Principal Secretary (Medical Health) Parthasarathi Sen Sharma.

For the success of Plantation Drive-2025, Forest Department officials are also coordinating with all relevant departments and ministries.