Pasadena Private Lending Joins Build Back Dena: The Business Resilience Project, Supporting Local Recovery In The Wake Of The Eaton Fire

PASADENA, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena Private Lending Inc. ("PPL"), an affiliate of Pasadena Private Financial Group, is proud to announce its financial contribution and active partnership with Build Back Dena: The Business Resilience Project, a coordinated effort to support local businesses in Pasadena and Altadena affected by the devastating Eaton Fire earlier this year.

Led by a coalition of public and private partners-including the Altadena Chamber of Commerce, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Pasadena Economic Development, the Eaton Fire Collaborative, and community leaders-Build Back Dena is a long-term campaign designed to help impacted small businesses survive, adapt, and eventually thrive again through access to capital, mentorship, infrastructure support, and strategic planning resources.

As part of its commitment to its home community, Pasadena Private Lending has partnered with Hope Ventures to provide targeted financial resources and business advisory support to entrepreneurs navigating the long road to recovery.

"We're not just here to lend capital-we're here to lend strength," said Iain A. Whyte, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Pasadena Private Lending. "Our roots are in this community, and we believe in showing up when it matters most. Rebuilding from a disaster like the Eaton Fire will take years, and we are committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the businesses, families, and leaders shaping that future."

Through this partnership, Pasadena Private Lending is helping ensure recovery efforts are not just about rebuilding what was lost, but about creating a stronger, more resilient small business ecosystem that can weather future challenges. This includes tailored workshops, financial literacy initiatives, creative lending programs, and access to new growth capital-particularly for those historically underserved in traditional recovery frameworks.

To learn more about Build Back Dena: The Business Resilience Project and how to get involved, visit .

About Pasadena Private Lending

Pasadena Private Lending Inc. is a non-bank lender headquartered in Pasadena, CA, making Owner-Guaranteed Business Loans of $2 MM to $15 MM to lower middle-market companies with EBITDA of $1 MM to $5 MM. PPL focuses on companies controlled by successful entrepreneurs who are seeking to diversify their net worth, make an acquisition, buy-out minority shareholders or finance their growth. Additional information is available at and interested parties are invited to subscribe to PPL's monthly publication, Private Credit Insights, at /newsletters/

For more information:

Pasadena Private Lending: [ ] (626) 993-9350, 2 North Lake Avenue, Suite 510, Pasadena, CA, 91101. Loans are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license number 60DBO-84931.

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Pasadena Private Financial Group

