METRO DINER OPENS NEW LOCATION IN ST. JOHNS, FLORIDA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm excited to open our doors to the St. Johns community where we send guests home with full bellies and happy hearts," said Cree who brings 15 years of experience with Metro Diner to the new location. "This area is booming but still has that small town feel- the perfect place for a diner that serves the nostalgic flavors you love with a fresh spin that keeps you coming back."

Famous for hearty portions and all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Metro Diner's menu features everything from savory omelets and classic breakfast platters to BBQ ribs and specialty burgers made with 100% Angus beef.

Metro Diner has earned national recognition, including a spotlight on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri, who raved about the Iron City Meatloaf.

The star of the menu remains their famous Fried Chicken & Waffles, featuring half of a fried chicken atop a Belgian waffle, with powdered sugar and strawberry butter, served with a signature sweet-and-spicy sauce. "It's the best fried chicken around," Cree added.

Cree is a member of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. He supports K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit that pairs service dogs with veterans. His location also participates in Metro Diner's ongoing offer of 10% off for uniformed first responders and active or retired military members.

Metro Diner St. Johns is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with plans to extend operating hours to serve dinner in the near future. For more information, call 904-640-8120 or visit .

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 as a family-owned eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations east of Mississippi. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and @MetroDinerOfficial on TikTok.

