METRO DINER OPENS NEW LOCATION IN ST. JOHNS, FLORIDA
Famous for hearty portions and all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Metro Diner's menu features everything from savory omelets and classic breakfast platters to BBQ ribs and specialty burgers made with 100% Angus beef.
Metro Diner has earned national recognition, including a spotlight on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri, who raved about the Iron City Meatloaf.
The star of the menu remains their famous Fried Chicken & Waffles, featuring half of a fried chicken atop a Belgian waffle, with powdered sugar and strawberry butter, served with a signature sweet-and-spicy sauce. "It's the best fried chicken around," Cree added.
Cree is a member of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. He supports K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit that pairs service dogs with veterans. His location also participates in Metro Diner's ongoing offer of 10% off for uniformed first responders and active or retired military members.
Metro Diner St. Johns is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with plans to extend operating hours to serve dinner in the near future. For more information, call 904-640-8120 or visit .
About Metro Diner
Established in 1992 as a family-owned eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations east of Mississippi. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and @MetroDinerOfficial on TikTok.
Media contact: Jackie Rodriguez, [email protected]
SOURCE Metro Diner
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment