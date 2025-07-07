Aug 1-2: Rushfest Canada 2025 Celebrates 10 Years Since Band's Final Concert With Fan Festival At Massey Hall & TD Music Hall
Massey Hall, the legendary venue where Rush recorded their first live album All The World's A Stage in 1975, will host the Friday night showcase. Special guests include Terry Brown (Rush's producer for their first 10 albums) and Hugh Syme (Rush's art director since 1975). Syme also designed the artwork for Songs for Neil Vol. 6, which will be released on Neil's birthday, September 12, with proceeds going to charity.
Friday's lineup features Jonathan Dinklage (Rush's Clockwork Angels tour), Jacob Moon (viral "Subdivisions" cover), Nina DiGregorio & Brody Dolynuik (Femmes of Rock, endorsed by Alex Lifeson), Chris Herin (Tiles), David Barrett (instrumental virtuoso), Adi Berk (known for "Red Sector A" with Moon), Moving Pictures (UK) (RUSHfest Brazil, Lakeside Park), and author Kevin J. Anderson (Neil Peart's writing partner). Saturday at TD Music Hall continues with 2112 (Burlington tribute band playing All the World's a Stage), Permanent Waves (Toronto fan favorites), the RUSHfest Canada Allstars Band, and return sets by Moon, Barrett, and DiGregorio & Dolynuik.
Special guests of honour include members of the Peart and Živojinoviç families, as well as key figures in Rush's legacy such as Bob King and Mike Dixon. Though not officially affiliated with the band, RUSHfest Canada has the blessing of many who helped shape Rush's story.
Limited tickets remain and can be purchased here:
Friday, August 1 at Massey Hall – href="" rel="nofollow" mhrth/tickets/rushfes
Saturday, August 2 at TD Music Hall – href="" rel="nofollow" mhrth/tickets/rushfes
VIP packages are available via .
Media Contact:
Eric Alper
647-971-3742
[email protected]
SOURCE RUSHfest Canada
