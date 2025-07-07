Calamity-Hit Mandi Saw 123 Per Cent Excess Rains, Says Himachal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, July 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said Mandi district recorded 123 per cent excess rains in the past few days, causing widespread devastation, whereas Shimla district got 105 per cent excess rainfall.

He said that 19 cloud bursts occurred since the onset of the monsoon, causing significant losses to human lives and properties. Chairing the ninth meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority here, the Chief Minister said disasters pose the biggest challenges and combating the adverse effects of climate change is a pressing concern for humanity. He said the issue of rising cloud bursts in the state would be raised with the Union Home Minister.

“The state government is making all-out efforts to rehabilitate and provide relief to the affected families.” He said that unscientific muck dumping is leading to damage and stressed on a scientific mechanism for its disposal to prevent further damage.

Sukhu directed the SDMA to issue regular weather updates to the public and to counter misinformation circulating on social media. He said the SDMA was the sole authority to issue alerts and urged the people to rely only on the official information. He said safe construction activities should be promoted, and people must construct their houses at least 100 metres away from the rivers and rivulets.

The Chief Minister said the government was strengthening the SDRF and a new campus was being set up at Palampur in Kangra district. The State Institute of Disaster Management would be established at Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Institute of Public Administration in Shimla, while Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla would carry out research and development work. He also directed the university to conduct a study on high-risk glacial lakes and include the local community to raise awareness.

He said disasters have now become frequent phenomena, and in 2023, Himachal Pradesh suffered significant losses during the monsoon season, affecting thousands of people. He said Rs 1,260 crore were disbursed to the district administrations and various departments for carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations. Additionally, Rs 138 crore were also provided under the mitigation fund.

The Chief Minister directed the government departments to set up their projects at least 100 metres away from the water streams to minimise the losses. He said Rs 891 crore disaster risk reduction project was being implemented under which strengthening of the HPSDMA and the DDMAs would be done along with fortifying disaster preparedness through an effective early warning system and supporting mitigation measures, which would be completed in March 2030.