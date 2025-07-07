Bihar: Youtuber Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj
Kashyap, known for raising public issues through social media, described his decision as a step toward“becoming the answer” for real change in Bihar.
Welcoming Kashyap in Patna, Jan Suraaj architect Prashant Kishor said,“Manish Kashyap is not just a leader or YouTuber; he wants to play his role in bringing system change in Bihar. He has always stood with those who have been wronged in the state. His aim is to contribute to society, not to exploit it. His joining indicates that the talk of honesty in politics and system change is now having an impact on the ground.”
Kashyap said,“To bring real change in Bihar, it is not enough to only ask questions; one must become the answer. With this thought, I am joining Jan Suraaj.”
He added,“Prashant Kishor has taken the initiative to look at society beyond the prism of caste and religion and has spread the message of system change. I want to dedicate myself to public service by joining him.”
Prashant Kishor, addressing supporters, added,“We should become the voice of all YouTubers and the youth of Bihar. Manish Kashyap and I have not come here to contest elections. Manish is a young man who has created his identity through his talent; his father is not an MLA or minister. He will play a big role in the fight for system change. He is not joining a party but a family.”
“This is the party of every Bihari who dreams of a developed Bihar. Jan Suraaj aims to free Bihar from the jungle raj of Lalu-Nitish. For us, politics is not just about contesting elections; it is about transformation. Manish Kashyap's identity was created by his talent, not by the BJP,” Kishor said while congratulating Kashyap on joining Jan Suraaj.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment