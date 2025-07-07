Minister Of Justice Meets Ambassador Of Austria
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Qatar HE Erika Bernhard.
During the meeting, they discussed legal cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.
