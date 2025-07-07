Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Justice Meets Ambassador Of Austria

Minister Of Justice Meets Ambassador Of Austria


2025-07-07 09:10:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Qatar HE Erika Bernhard.
During the meeting, they discussed legal cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

MENAFN07072025000063011010ID1109768931

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search