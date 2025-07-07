UK Contributes GBP 400,000 To Support OPCW Activities In Ukraine
The funding will be used to facilitate the provision of equipment, training, expertise, logistical support and further technical assistance to enhance Ukraine's resilience against chemical weapons threats.
The voluntary contribution was formalized on June 25, 2025 in a signing ceremony held between the Director of Defense and International Security at UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Stephen Lillie, and the OPCW Director-General, Ambassador Fernando Arias, at the OPCW's Center for Chemistry and Technology.Read also: Expert warns of risk of Russia using chemical weapons near NATO borders
Arias briefed Lillie on the findings of the report on the OPCW's third Technical Assistance Visit to Ukraine following an incident of alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in the Dnipropetrovsk region in February 2025. The report confirmed the presence of the toxic chemical 2-Chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile, known as CS, in seven samples collected by Ukraine in relation to the incident. CS is a riot control agent and its use as a method of warfare is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention.
Photo: opcw
