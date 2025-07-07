Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Solomon Islands On Independence Day

2025-07-07 09:03:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Solomon Islands Sir David Tiva Kapu on occasion of the country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished him good health and for the people of Solomon Islands further progress and prosperity. (end)
