Kuwait Amb. To Saudi Arabia Presents Credentials As DCO Rep.


2025-07-07 09:03:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah presented his credentials on Monday as Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), during a meeting with Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya in Riyadh.
In a statement to KUNA, he affirmed Kuwait's commitment to supporting the organization's efforts in advancing digital cooperation and infrastructure to meet sustainable development goals.
He noted that this step reflects Kuwait's dedication to enhancing its presence in regional and international digital economy forums, stressing the importance of sharing expertise and building strong tech partnerships. (end)
kns


MENAFN07072025000071011013ID1109768866

