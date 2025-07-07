Indico Data Unveils Embedded Data Enrichment Agents To Supercharge Insurance Decisioning

Native access to proprietary and third-party data enhances document context, unlocks new insights, and fuels faster, smarter decisions for underwriting and claims

BOSTON, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, The Agentic Decisioning CompanyTM, today announced the expansion of its Data Enrichment Agents, enhancing document workflows with deeper, native access to proprietary and third-party datasets. Insurers are drowning in disconnected data, and making sense of underwriting and claims submissions often requires toggling between systems, acquiring expensive third-party data, and manually stitching it together. These costly steps delay decisions and add risk. Indico's new Enrichment Agents eliminate this friction by making proprietary and third-party data sources natively available within its Agentic Decisioning Platform.

The enrichment capabilities combine Indico's growing library of proprietary data catalogs with seamless integration to proprietary data and trusted third-party providers. Whether it's augmenting submission data with geolocation intelligence, policy history, or property characteristics, Indico customers can now enrich submission packets in real time without leaving the platform.

"With Enrichment Agents, our customers get immediate access to the data they need, right where they need it," said Tom Wilde, CEO at Indico Data. "We're not just reading documents. We're enriching them with the insights underwriters need to act instantly. It's how decisioning moves from reactive to proactive. The result is faster turnaround, better decisions, and real business impact, all without the complexity of managing fragmented data sources."

Embedded data access: Unlock exclusive and third-party datasets, including location intelligence, occupancy details, building features, risk scores, and more. All data is available natively within the Indico platform.

Auto-fill missing data: Enhance intake and decision workflows with enriched, real-time data tailored to underwriting and claims needs. Supports dynamic, use-case-specific enrichment based on document type or line of business.

Flexible provider ecosystem: Indico supports seamless integration with leading data providers while enabling custom connections to client-preferred sources. Proprietary data at a lower cost: Indico's growing internal catalog of enriched data delivers differentiated insights at a significantly more attractive price point for current platform customers.

The available data spans commercial, personal, and property domains, and includes enriched details such as business credit and risk scores, crime statistics, driver safety and motor vehicle violations, VIN and registration data, proximity-based risk, co-tenancy exposure, property characteristics, permit activity, and more.

The Data Enrichment Agents are now generally available to all Indico platform customers and can be activated across workflows including submission ingestion, underwriting clearance, claims FNOL, and policy servicing.

For commercial insurers, the impact goes far beyond data access. Indico helps carriers reduce loss ratios, improve quote turnaround times, and grow premiums without increasing headcount. By transforming unstructured submissions, claims, and policy documents into structured, decision-ready data, Indico enables insurers to act faster on high-value opportunities, streamline triage and intake, and improve the consistency and transparency of underwriting and claims decisions.

To learn more about how Indico's enrichment agents can accelerate smarter decisions, visit indicodata .

About Indico Data

Indico Data's Agentic Decisioning Platform powers insurance with real-time, actionable insights from unstructured data-fueling smarter risk assessment, sharper claims evaluation, and streamlined policy management. Our first-to-market Generative and Agentic AI solutions enable underwriters, claims handlers, and policy teams to make better decisions with better data.

