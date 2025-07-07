CT Plan To Issue RFP For Administrator

The Consolidated Tape Plan will be Seeking a Firm to Serve as Administrator for the New Plan

NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Operating Committee of the Consolidated Tape Plan ("CT Plan") today announced that they will be issuing a Request for Proposal ("RFP") for a firm to serve as the independent administrator of the CT Plan. The RFP is set to be released in the third quarter of this year. At that time, there will be a subsequent press release with an exact date and further details.

The CT Plan will be the unified successor to the existing three market data equity plans, the CTA Plan/CQ Plan and the Unlisted Trading Privileges Plan. The CT Plan, which will streamline the administrative functions and deliver greater efficiency to the industry, is expected to go live in Q2 2027.

The CT Plan was established pursuant to a September 2023 order by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that directed the U.S. equities exchanges and FINRA to act jointly in developing a new single national market system plan to govern the public dissemination of real-time consolidated equity market data.

"We wanted to provide ample notice for firms interested in serving as the independent administrator that an RFP will be coming," said Jeff Kimsey, CT Plan chairman. "In the interest of transparency, the CT Plan wants to let the industry and the public know about our progress."

Current information about the CT Plan, including a timeline, can be found on the CTA/CQ and UTP Plan web sites, ctaplan and utpplan. In addition, the CT Plan is constructing its own website at thectplanllc.

