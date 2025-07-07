Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CT Plan To Issue RFP For Administrator


2025-07-07 09:01:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Consolidated Tape Plan will be Seeking a Firm to Serve as Administrator for the New Plan

NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Operating Committee of the Consolidated Tape Plan ("CT Plan") today announced that they will be issuing a Request for Proposal ("RFP") for a firm to serve as the independent administrator of the CT Plan. The RFP is set to be released in the third quarter of this year. At that time, there will be a subsequent press release with an exact date and further details.

The CT Plan will be the unified successor to the existing three market data equity plans, the CTA Plan/CQ Plan and the Unlisted Trading Privileges Plan. The CT Plan, which will streamline the administrative functions and deliver greater efficiency to the industry, is expected to go live in Q2 2027.

The CT Plan was established pursuant to a September 2023 order by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that directed the U.S. equities exchanges and FINRA to act jointly in developing a new single national market system plan to govern the public dissemination of real-time consolidated equity market data.

"We wanted to provide ample notice for firms interested in serving as the independent administrator that an RFP will be coming," said Jeff Kimsey, CT Plan chairman. "In the interest of transparency, the CT Plan wants to let the industry and the public know about our progress."

Current information about the CT Plan, including a timeline, can be found on the CTA/CQ and UTP Plan web sites, ctaplan and utpplan. In addition, the CT Plan is constructing its own website at thectplanllc.

Media Contact
 Rafi Reguer
Forefront Communications for the CT Plan
+1 (718) 781-4946
[email protected]

SOURCE CT Plan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07072025003732001241ID1109768845

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search