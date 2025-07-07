403
Kaspersky wins three SE Labs® Security Awards
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) July 7, 2025
Kaspersky has once again proven its leadership in cybersecurity by securing three major titles at the SE Labs Security Awards 2025. This prestigious annual event honors the most effective and resilient security solutions across the industry, and Kaspersky’s consistent excellence across enterprise, small business and consumer segments stood out from a highly competitive field.
Kaspersky was named a winner in the following categories:
• SE Labs Award for Enterprise Endpoint (Windows)
• SE Labs Award for Small Business Endpoint (Windows)
• SE Labs Award for Consumer Endpoint (Windows)
Now in its seventh year, the SE Labs Awards celebrate the industry’s most effective and resilient cybersecurity solutions. Winners are determined based on a rigorous combination of ongoing public testing, private assessments and direct feedback from SE Labs’ corporate clients.
“Kaspersky’s outstanding performance across all segments reflects our team’s deep commitment to excellence in protection, innovation and reliability,” said Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky. “We are honored to receive the SE Labs awards as they testify the hard work we put in every day to keep our users – from individual consumers to large enterprises – safe from cyber threats.”
These latest awards complement the fact that Kaspersky solutions regularly score highest in SE Labs' Total Accuracy Rating independent testing:
• Consumer Endpoint Solution: TOP1 Total Accuracy Rating score in Q1 2025, four tests in 2024, four in 2023, and three in 2022
• Small Business Solution: TOP1 Total Accuracy Rating score in Q1 2025, four tests in 2024, three in 2023, and three in 2022
• Enterprise Solution: TOP1 Total Accuracy Rating score in Q1 2025, four tests in 2024, three in 2023, and three in 2022
Simon Edwards, Founder and CEO of SE Labs, remarked: “Great security doesn’t just happen – it’s built, tested and proven. Behind every high performing security product is a team committed to excellence. These awards mark Kaspersky’s excellent performance in our tests as well as feedback from customers in the real world. We believe that we should celebrate the technologies and teams pushing the boundaries in protection and resilience against cyber attacks, and sincerely congratulate the Kaspersky team.”
The awards ceremony took place in London as part of SE Labs’ annual vendor workshop on July 2nd, 2025, gathering key cybersecurity players to exchange insights on evolving security challenges and testing methodologies.
To learn about Kaspersky’s results in SE Labs’ independent testings throughout the years, please visit this link.
About Kaspersky
Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at
