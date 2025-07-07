President El-Sisi Receives President Of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud In Al-Alamain City

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, July 7, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today in Al-Alamain City, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said the two Presidents held a closed bilateral session of talks, followed by an expanded meeting attended by the two countries' delegations. The talks focused on ways to foster closer bilateral relations as well as developments in the region and the continent.

Concluding their meeting, the two Presidents held a joint press conference.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.