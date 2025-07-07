403
SIGNIA BY HILTON AMMAN INTRODUCES KYRA POOL & GRILL: A NEW MEDITERRANEAN POOLSIDE EXPERIENCE IN AMMAN
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) AMMAN, Jordan – [7 July, 2025] – Signia by Hilton Amman proudly announces the opening of Kyra Pool & Grill, a brand-new poolside restaurant concept offering a refined take on Mediterranean dining in the heart of Amman.
Hotel guests and local residents can now enjoy a unique open-air dining experience inspired by the coastal spirit of the Mediterranean, blending fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors, and elevated hospitality. Whether for a relaxed daytime escape or an elegant evening under the stars, Kyra Pool & Grill delivers a distinct setting for leisure and culinary enjoyment.
"Our team at Signia by Hilton Amman is delighted to introduce Kyra Pool & Grill to the market," said Luca Crocco, General Manager, Signia by Hilton Amman. "Kyra embodies the essence of Mediterranean elegance, offering not only exceptional cuisine but also an atmosphere that brings people together for memorable moments by the pool."
Under the creative direction of Greek Chef Georgios Gkarnaras and Executive Chef Mohammad Altanbour, Kyra presents a thoughtfully curated menu that celebrates the freshest seasonal ingredients and bold Mediterranean flavors. Signature highlights include the Watermelon & Feta Salad with honey glaze and fresh mint, the refreshing Tomato Waffle with Halloumi Salad, and the Seafood Pasta that transports you straight to the shores of the Mediterranean. For a sweet finish, the Traditional Greek-style Ekmek offers a rich, layered dessert experience. The beverage menu perfectly complements the cuisine with handcrafted signature cocktails, fresh juices, and Mediterranean-inspired mocktails — ideal for relaxed moments by the pool.
Designed with contemporary sophistication, Kyra offers both shaded daytime lounging and an enchanting evening ambiance, complete with live entertainment and picturesque views of the pool illuminated by city lights.
For reservations or more information, please call +962 79 716 2949 or visit
Signia by Hilton Amman is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including flexible payment options, exclusive member discounts, and digital access through the Hilton Honors mobile app.
About Kyra Pool & Grill
Kyra Pool & Grill is the newest dining destination at Signia by Hilton Amman, offering guests a fresh perspective on poolside dining with elevated Mediterranean flavors, stylish ambiance, and signature service. Whether for leisurely afternoons or vibrant evening gatherings, Kyra delivers a distinct culinary experience in Amman.
About Signia by Hilton
Signia by Hilton is a portfolio of world-class hotels that infuses sophisticated travel and luxurious experiences into every aspect of the guest stay. Each Signia by Hilton hotel offers unparalleled meetings and events capabilities, distinctive design, signature food and beverage experiences, and intentional wellness offerings, all backed by the Hilton name and award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Signia by Hilton by booking signiabyhiltonor through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Signia by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/signia.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hiltonfor more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
