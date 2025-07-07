403
US tariffs alter global supply chains
(MENAFN) With the 90-day suspension on U.S. President Donald Trump’s wide-reaching tariff plan set to expire on Wednesday, global trade relationships could be in for a dramatic shift. But even before the deadline, months of uncertainty have already pushed many companies to restructure their supply chains in fundamental ways.
One such case is Rick Woldenberg, the CEO of Learning Resources, an Illinois-based company that specializes in educational toys. When Trump first announced tariffs on Chinese goods, Woldenberg was so alarmed that he chose to take legal action against the U.S. government.
"I'm inclined to stand up when my company is in genuine peril," he stated.
His concern stemmed from the fact that most of his products are manufactured in China. Since the tariffs are levied on U.S. importers, not Chinese exporters, the added costs landed directly on his business. Woldenberg said that in April, when Trump briefly hiked tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, his annual import tax skyrocketed from $2.5 million to over $100 million. He described the impact as financially devastating.
"This kind of impact on my business is just a little bit hard to wrap my mind around," he said.
Even with the current rate lowered to 30%, it remains too high for many U.S. businesses, including Learning Resources. As a result, the company has not only pursued a legal challenge but also made strategic adjustments to its production network, shifting manufacturing operations from China to alternative countries like Vietnam and India.
These countries have also faced tariffs from the U.S., but at a far lower rate—around 10%. Although these lower tariffs are due to expire on Wednesday, July 9, businesses remain in the dark about what measures might follow.
For now, the only certainty is change. Companies across various sectors are scrambling to adapt to a shifting trade environment, hoping to safeguard their operations from the unpredictable swings in U.S. trade policy.
