US most iconic cuisine truth
(MENAFN) When it comes to quintessential American cuisine, few foods evoke national pride like the hot dog. Found sizzling on backyard grills, nestled in buns at baseball stadiums, and served at roadside stops from coast to coast, the hot dog has cemented its status as a symbol of American culture. Its rise coincided with the post-Civil War era, a time when the U.S. was rebuilding and redefining itself as a unified nation. And although these savory sausages are now commonplace across the country, their true spiritual home lies along the boardwalk of Coney Island in New York.
Seeking relief from the oppressive summer heat, I boarded the subway and made my way to the breezy shores of Coney Island. This lively Brooklyn attraction is a blend of old-fashioned charm and entertainment, with its sandy beaches, vintage rides, classic games, and long-standing food vendors that have served New Yorkers for over 100 years. At the bustling intersection of Surf and Stillwell Avenues, I found crowds gathered beneath bold white signs marked with green letters reading “Nathan’s Famous,” claiming proudly: “This is the original: World famous frankfurters since 1916.”
Like many, I had assumed that Nathan’s was the beginning and end of the Coney Island hot dog story. The brand has become so deeply connected with the area that it’s hard to imagine anything coming before it. However, despite Nathan’s branding itself as “the original,” it wasn’t the first to bring the hot dog to Coney Island’s famed boardwalk.
According to local historian and Brooklyn native Michael Quinn, that honor goes to Charles L. Feltman, a German immigrant who was serving up hot dogs in the area long before Nathan’s ever opened its doors. Feltman’s early food stand was already drawing crowds along the beach in the late 19th century, establishing the frankfurter as a seaside staple decades ahead of his more famous competitor.
