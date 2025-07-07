Suffolk County Transit Chooses NFI's New Flyer To Modernize Fleet With 132 Next-Generation Buses

ST. CLOUD, Minn., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), has been awarded a contract from Suffolk County Transit for up to 132 buses over the next five years, including 92 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 35-foot buses and 40 Xcelsior CHARGE NGTM battery-electric 40-foot buses, the county's first step toward adopting a more energy-diverse and efficient transit fleet. This order was added to New Flyer's backlog in the first quarter of 2025.

This latest order adds to the 73 New Flyer Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 35-foot buses already in service with Suffolk County Transit and reinforces a strong, ongoing partnership between Suffolk County and New Flyer-built on American manufacturing, reliable performance, and job creation. By once again choosing New Flyer's proven platform, Suffolk is investing in efficient operations, streamlined maintenance, and supporting high-quality manufacturing jobs here in the U.S.

“This order underscores the value of our platform's flexibility and dependability,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI.“New Flyer's common Xcelsior platform enables agencies to operate hybrid and battery-electric buses with shared parts, tools, and training-delivering real operational savings while maintaining consistent, high-quality performance.”

Suffolk County Transit operates a robust network of fixed routes, on-demand zones, and paratransit service in Suffolk County, New York. These new buses will improve service reliability, passenger comfort, and long-term operating efficiency for residents across the county.

New Flyer is a longtime leader in American bus manufacturing, delivering innovative transit solutions that help agencies meet the challenges of aging fleets, rising fuel costs, and evolving rider expectations. With over 265 million miles of electric bus service experience, New Flyer brings tested technology and real-world insight to every delivery.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, New Flyer supports its partners with a full suite of services-including parts, infrastructure planning, workforce development, and financing-ensuring transit agencies have what they need to succeed.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion-agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI PartsTM. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol News and information is available at , , , , , , and .

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure SolutionsTM, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services; customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at .

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melissa Schnee

P: 385.910.6861

...

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at