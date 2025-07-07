Brittany Kaiser, Founder Of The Own Your Data Foundation, Joins Alpha Liquid Terminal As Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx), a next-generation trading and data platform built for the future of tokenized finance, proudly announces that, internationally renowned expert in data ownership, digital assets, and legislative reform, has joined the company as an Advisor.

Kaiser brings a powerful combination of deep policy experience, global advocacy, and technical understanding to Alpha Liquid Terminal. Her appointment strengthens ALTx's mission to bridge the gap between institutions, traders, token issuers, and regulators through transparency, ethical data practices, and regulatory alignment.

“Brittany is a visionary who has long championed the rights of individuals to control their own data and wealth in a digital-first world,” said Enzo Villani, CEO, Alpha Transform Holdings, and Founder of Alpha Liquid Terminal.“Her leadership will accelerate our mission to build infrastructure that empowers institutions and individuals to operate with clarity, security, and compliance.”

A Legacy of Digital Rights Leadership

Brittany Kaiser is best known for her role as the whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which brought global attention to data misuse. She is the best-selling author of Targeted (Harper Collins) and the central subject of Netflix's Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy-nominated documentary, The Great Hack.

As founder of the Own Your Data Foundation , Kaiser has led efforts since 2019 to promote digital literacy and ethical data practices across governments, corporations, and families. Her foundation's work has had global impact, especially in policy training and education around Web3 and data ownership.

Kaiser has co-authored and helped pass more than 40 pieces of legislation on digital assets, blockchain, and data privacy. She served on multiple Congressional Select Subcommittees on Blockchain, Fintech, and Digital Innovation , contributing directly to groundbreaking U.S. legislative reform in the space.

An Ethical Infrastructure for the Tokenized Economy

Kaiser's appointment comes as Alpha Liquid Terminal expands its suite of AI-driven tools for traders and institutions navigating tokenized and alternative assets. Her insights into privacy, compliance, and governance will directly influence the platform's development of secure data protocols and next-generation regulatory frameworks.

“Joining ALTx is a natural extension of my life's work - empowering people to own and leverage their data and assets responsibly,” said Kaiser.“This platform is building the foundation for a more ethical, inclusive financial future. I'm honored to contribute.”

About Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx)

Alpha Liquid Terminal is a modular research, analytics, and execution platform for tokenized finance. Built with institutional-grade security, AI-powered research agents, and seamless API integrations, ALTx enables traders, investors, and funds to operate efficiently across digital and traditional markets. The platform is developed by the team behind Alpha Sigma Capital, a leader in digital asset investment and research.

