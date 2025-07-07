Cloudibn's 24/7 VAPT Services: Continuous Protection For Indian Digital Assets
CloudIBN VAPT Services
CloudIBN's 24/7 VAPT services ensure round-the-clock threat detection and defense, securing critical digital assets for Indian enterprises.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where cyber threats evolve faster than ever, Indian businesses can no longer rely on one-time security audits or annual penetration tests. The need for always-on, adaptive, and proactive cybersecurity has never been more urgent.
That's why CloudIBN, one of India's premier cybersecurity and cloud solution providers, proudly launches its 24/7 VAPT Services -a groundbreaking offering that delivers real-time protection for Indian digital assets across industries.
Why 24/7 Security Is the New Standard
With India's rapid digitization across sectors-banking, healthcare, fintech, SaaS, manufacturing, and e-commerce-the attack surface is constantly expanding. APIs, cloud workloads, and user-facing portals are all vulnerable around the clock.
Relying solely on periodic VAPT checks is no longer enough. Most breaches happen between assessments, when a new vulnerability is introduced and goes undetected.
CloudIBN's continuous VA & PT Services change that. They provide:
1. Real-time detection of vulnerabilities
2. Always-on asset monitoring
3. Proactive penetration testing
4. Ongoing remediation support
How CloudIBN's 24/7 VA&PT Works
The service is designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing IT and DevOps workflows, providing comprehensive, intelligent protection without slowing innovation.
Key Components:
1. Automated Scanning Engines
Constant vulnerability assessments of web apps, APIs, and infrastructure using updated CVE databases.
2. Human-Led Penetration Testing
Scheduled and ad-hoc ethical hacking simulations to uncover advanced, business-impacting threats.
3. Continuous Threat Intelligence
Integration with global threat feeds and Zero-Day alerts to stay ahead of emerging risks.
4. Real-Time Dashboards
Continuous visibility into asset risk posture, active vulnerabilities, and remediation timelines.
5. Remediation Workflow Integration
Direct sync with Jira, Slack, or Teams to notify developers and track fixes with precision.
Why Indian Companies Need 24/7 VA&PT Services
1. New Threats Emerge Daily
On average, 50+ new vulnerabilities are disclosed every day worldwide. Delayed scans mean delayed protection.
2. Fast Release Cycles Mean New Risks
Agile development introduces frequent code changes that may unintentionally create attack vectors.
3. Compliance Now Requires Ongoing Monitoring
Standards like ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) increasingly favor continuous assessment models.
4. Ransomware, Phishing, and Bot Attacks Are Non-Stop
Malicious actors automate attacks. Human-only periodic audits can't match that speed.
Benefits of CloudIBN's 24/7 VAPT Services
1. Proactive Risk Management
Find and fix issues before attackers find them. Prevent breaches, downtime, and brand damage.
2. Seamless Integration with DevSecOps
Hook directly into your CI/CD pipelines-Jenkins, GitLab, GitHub-for automatic scans with every push or deployment.
3. Faster Time-to-Fix
Real-time alerts to developers mean vulnerabilities are remediated faster than traditional models.
4. Business-Aligned Reporting
Custom dashboards for CXOs, IT teams, and compliance officers-each with relevant, actionable insights.
Don't Just React-Stay Ready, Always. In the digital age, cyber threats don't sleep. Neither should your defenses. With CloudIBN's 24/7 VAPT Audit Services , Indian businesses can move beyond reactive audits and embrace continuous protection, real-time insights, and faster responses. Whether you're launching new products, scaling infrastructure, or just need assurance that your assets are safe at every hour of every day, CloudIBN gives you the confidence to grow securely.
About CloudIBN
Founded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide
