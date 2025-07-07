Change Craft Selected To Lead Statewide Public Relations Campaign For First 5 California's North Star Policy Agenda

Firm to drive messaging, media, stakeholder engagement, and partner outreach in support of California's early childhood systems transformation

- Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 CaliforniaSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Change Craft , a California-based public relations and strategic communications firm, has been awarded a major contract by First 5 California (F5CA) to lead public relations efforts in support of its North Star Policy Agenda including a bold vision to ensure every child in California thrives by having access to safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments.As part of the multi-year agreement, Change Craft will lead a coordinated statewide effort to increase visibility, build public will, and activate cross-sector support around key early childhood issues, including access to affordable childcare, mental health, and family resilience. The firm will oversee campaign planning, earned media, strategic messaging, stakeholder engagement, and community-focused outreach efforts aligned with F5CA's broader media strategy.“Our partnership is contributing to a movement that's reshaping California's future,” said Brandon Tate, President of Change Craft.“We're proud to continue supporting First 5 California and their partners in elevating the voices of families and communities, and ensuring early childhood is understood as foundational to our economic and social wellbeing.”The contract supports multiple flagship campaigns including Raise CA Strong , which aims to shift how Californians view early development. Change Craft's efforts will also feature targeted outreach to policymakers, business leaders, media activations, legislative storytelling, and localized efforts to engage partners across California's 58 counties.Change Craft brings extensive experience in public-interest communications, with a portfolio that includes statewide work for the California Department of Public Health, the FDA, and regional organizations focused on health equity and family wellbeing in addition to prior work with First 5 California supporting the agencies public education media campaign to address adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress, Stronger Starts . The firm leads with an equity-centered approach, emphasizing cultural relevance, strategic alignment, and collaboration with community-based stakeholders.“Change Craft has been a trusted partner in helping us connect with parents, providers, and policymakers across California,” said Jackie Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California.“Their continued leadership will help us build on years of progress and bring greater urgency, clarity, and momentum to our North Star Policy Agenda.”As work gears up, Change Craft will collaborate closely with F5CA, community leaders, and advocacy coalitions to roll out new campaign phases in 2025 and beyond.About Change CraftChange Craft is a California-based firm specializing in public-interest communications, behavior change strategy, public relations, and creative development. Known for its work at the intersection of policy, public health, and equity, Change Craft designs campaigns that shift attitudes, motivate action, and strengthen public trust. Learn more at changecraft.

