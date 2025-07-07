Patti P. Phillips, Ph.D., Elected To The American Board Of Optometry

Patti P. Phillips, Ph.D.

As a recognized thought leader in measuring return on investment, Patti will bring valuable expertise to support the board's ongoing initiatives.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ROI Institute is pleased to announce the American Board of Optometry (ABO) has elected Patti P. Phillips, Ph.D., CEO of ROI Institute, to its board of directors. ROI Institute is a Birmingham, Alabama-based global leader in assessment, measurement, and evaluation. With a mission of helping organizations and individuals show the value of what they do, ROI Institute operates in 70 countries with a network of 100 consultants.Patti will serve as a public board member. Her leadership and evaluation expertise along with her experience with credentialing bodies enable her to offer meaningful guidance to the ABO as they pursue achievement of their mission."I am honored to be elected to the American Board of Optometry," said Patti Phillips. "This is a great opportunity to serve a profession deeply committed to quality care and lifelong learning. My work in measuring return on investment has always focused on showing the value of what we do-clearly demonstrating impact, building trust, and supporting continuous improvement. I'm excited to bring that same mindset to help board-certified optometrists strengthen their practices and deliver the highest level of care to patients.”As a recognized thought leader in measuring return on investment, Patti will bring valuable expertise to support the board's ongoing initiatives. She aims to help demonstrate the real-world value of board certification, both for individual optometrists and the communities they serve. By aligning certification with measurable outcomes and long-term impact, Patti believes board-certified optometrists can not only enhance clinical excellence but also strengthen the profession's overall contribution to public health.About the American Board of OptometryThe American Board of Optometry (ABO) was founded in 2009 as a non-profit organization that board certifies optometrists in the United States and Canada. The board was established to serve the public and the optometry profession by assessing and certifying the competency of optometrists. Board certification is a voluntary process that sets educational and practice standards and offers a means of demonstrating ongoing clinical competence through maintenance of certification. The ABO purpose and mission is to advance the quality of eye care by promoting excellence through education, assessment, practice and professionalism, for the benefit of all patients.About ROI Institute, Inc.ROI Institute, Inc., founded in 1992 as a service-driven organization, assists professionals in improving programs and processes using the ROI Methodologydeveloped by Dr. Jack J. Phillips and Dr. Patti P. Phillips. This Methodology is the global leader in measurement and evaluation including the use of return on investment (ROI) in non-traditional applications. ROI Institute regularly offers workshops, provides consulting services, publishes books and case studies, and conducts research on the use of measurement and ROI. This makes ROI Institute the leading source of content, tools, and services in measurement, evaluation, and analytics. Working with more than one hundred ROI consultants, ROI Institute applies the ROI Methodology in 20 fields in over 70 countries. 