Talks In Gogrial West Reveal Need For Awareness-Raising On Right To Protection

Many residents of Gogrial West County are unaware of their fundamental right to be protected, often silently enduring violence, theft, or domestic abuse.

Despite being a relatively peaceful part of Warrap State, people living here are sometimes subject to conflicts and their consequences, crime, risks related to climate change and, last but not least, the frequent incidents of domestic violence mostly suffered by women and girls.

"They, like everyone else, have the right to live safely and with dignity," stated Bakhita Burke, Gender-Based Violence Coordinator at Women for Change, a women-led non-governmental organization, adding that a lack of tangible conflict is no guarantee of peace on the home front.

“Behind closed doors, many women continue to suffer,” she said, remarking that recent months have seen a concerning increase of suicides related to physical abuse .

Ms. Burke and some other 50 invited guests, including political and community leaders, survivors of violence and other stakeholders, discussed a variety of topics, all related to advocacy for human rights, at a workshop in Kuajok facilitated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Another such issue is cattle raiding and the profound distress this harmful and unlawful practice causes. Alongside gender-based violence, cattle theft emerged as another significant issue during discussions. Daniel Mangar, Executive Director for Gogrial West County, elaborated on the profound economic and emotional distress caused by these incidents.

"These thefts may seem minor to outsiders, but they create fear, tensions and financial losses for anyone affected,” commented Mariang Martin Agoth, Executive Director of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, highlighting the importance of partnerships.

"Humanitarians step in precisely where government resources fall short, trying to make sure that displaced families and other vulnerable community members are not forgotten."

Lucy Okello, a Protection, Transition&Reintegration Officer serving with UNMISS, reflected on the bigger picture and the people of South Sudan the peacekeeping mission is here to serve.

“Each statistic we discuss represents real families, facing real and severe hardship. Our talk today must be translated into actions tomorrow.”

