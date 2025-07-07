Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Woman Techie Thrashes, Drags Mother-In-Law While Her Mother Films Act (WATCH)

A disturbing video showing a woman and her mother mercilessly beating her elderly mother-in-law has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and prompting a police inquiry.

The incident that occurred on July 1 in Govindpuram locality in Ghaziabad and came to light after a 1-minute-29-second CCTV clip of the assault surfaced online.

The accused, identified as Akanksha, a software engineer working from home was seen in the video dragging and assaulting 65-year-old Sudesh Devi, wife of retired Delhi government teacher Satyapal Singh.

The footage shows Akanksha arguing with her mother-in-law while her mother is filming the confrontation. When Sudesh tried to snatch the phone, both women pushed her to the ground and repeatedly beat her. Akanksha's father is reportedly a Delhi Police officer.

Satyapal Singh, the victim's husband, said they tried to file a complaint at the Kavi Nagar police station, but were allegedly turned away initially. The couple later submitted a formal complaint, accusing Akanksha of daily harassment and physical abuse.

“The complaint states that the daughter-in-law regularly mistreated her in-laws. On the basis of this, an NCR was registered under relevant sections,” said City DCP Dhawal Jaiswal.