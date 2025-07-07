Bangladesh Expects 'Positive Outcome' With US On Trade Deal
“We've had at least seven rounds of negotiations, both virtual and in-person, and we expect a positive outcome,” Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said in an interview Monday.
Rahman also said the US has hinted at creating two separate trade bands - one for least developed countries or LDCs, a group that includes Bangladesh, and the other for the remaining trading partners.
Bangladesh is“the most advanced” among least developed nations in these negotiations, he said, adding US officials have privately assured Bangladesh that punitive tariffs would likely be avoided if discussions progress.
A trade agreement will come as a relief for the economy recovering from a political turmoil last year that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country. The 37% US tariff on exports poses significant risks for the South Asian nation, particularly its ready-made garment sector, which accounts for 80% of its total exports and employs millions of workers.
Bangladesh will need to clinch as good or a better deal than the one that rival Vietnam reached with the US last week, to be competitive in the global market. The agreement with Vietnam sets a 20% tariff on exports to the US, and imposes a 40% duty on goods deemed to be transshipped.
The US has sought zero-tariff access for American products entering Bangladesh, particularly in sectors where the South Asian nation already has competing agreements, such as automobiles, Rahman said.
The nation is awaiting final documents before making any binding commitments, Rahman said.“We won't decide unilaterally. This will be a consultative process,” he said.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment