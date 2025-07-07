Azerbaijan Steps Up Protection Of Cultural Monuments In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan has made cultural heritage protection a national priority, especially in territories liberated from occupation.

These lands, once inaccessible for decades, are now at the centre of an ambitious and deeply meaningful effort to preserve centuries of Azerbaijani history carved into stone, brick, and earth.

On July 3, 2025, Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution adding 44 newly identified monuments to the official list of immovable historical, architectural, and archaeological monuments under state protection, Azernews reports.

The sites are located across the Agdam, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Lachin, Zangilan, and Khojavand districts that were heavily affected during the years of occupation.

The announcement, made by the Culture Ministry, is part of a broader cultural restoration process.

Following the liberation of these areas, the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage has completed a detailed inventory of 550 monuments.

During this process, 402 previously undocumented monuments were discovered and recorded.

But along with these discoveries came painful revelations. Many of the cultural sites had been looted, desecrated, or destroyed.

According to the Ministry, total of 68 monuments were completely demolished, while another 114 suffered severe damage.

Some historical structures were even used as animal shelters, an act that not only disrespects their historical value but also deepens the scars of cultural loss.

Still, Azerbaijan is moving forward. Experts from the Culture Ministry are working to restore and reclassify these monuments with the help of historians, architects, and archaeologists.

The main goal is not just to preserve the stones themselves, but the stories they carry, stories of faith, art, architecture, and everyday life spanning centuries.

The official register of immovable monuments, originally approved in 2001, is undergoing a long-overdue revision.

Over time, gaps and inaccuracies were discovered in the original list, including missing entries and historical inconsistencies.

Now, with new momentum and access to previously unreachable sites, the Culture Ministry is determined to correct the record and ensure that no monument of cultural significance is left unprotected.

At the heart of this initiative is the understanding that cultural heritage is not only about the past, it is also about identity, memory, and national dignity.

In restoring these monuments, Azerbaijan is reclaiming more than land; it is reclaiming the narrative of its history.

The Expert Council for the Identification of Immovable Cultural Heritage Sites remains active, and more discoveries are likely as restoration and archaeological teams continue their fieldwork.

With every site brought under protection, Azerbaijan reinforces its commitment to cultural heritage not just as a matter of preservation, but as a promise to future generations.