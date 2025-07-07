403
Inauguration Ceremony Of The 58Th Garment Buyers & Sellers Meet And B2B Expo Held At Science City, Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 7th July, 2025: The West Bengal garment industry comes alive with the 58th Garment Fair and B2B Expo being held over three days from 7th to 9th July, 2025, at Science City, Kolkata spread within 2 lac sqft. area. This event, organized by the West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association (WBGMDA), which has been a pivotal part of the industry for 60 years, is expected to create significant business prospects. More than 1000 national and international brands will be featured in this 58th Garment Buyers & Sellers Meet & B2B Expo, showcasing a wide selection of readymade garments for kids, men, and women, and it is projected to generate commercial dealings valued at around Rs. 1200-1500 crore in the wholesale market.
The significance of the event for the state's economy was underlined by the presence of the State Government and leading businessmen and prominent corporate houses who attended the event, demonstrating the significance of the Association's endeavor in boosting the State economy. The event was inaugurated by: Sri. Sujit Bose, Minister of State for Fire, Govt. of WB along with notable figures such as Sri. Hari Kishan Rathi, President of WBGMDA; Sri. Vijay Kariwala, Senior Vice President of WBGMDA; Sri. Pradeep Murarka, Vice President of WBGMDA; Sri. Devendra Baid, Hon. Secretary and Sri. Manish Agarwal executive committee member of WBGMDA and many others.
Since its establishment, this association has organized readymade garments fairs and business-to-business (B2B) events with the goals of assisting the nation in becoming a major player in the global textile supply chain and fostering the growth of a modern, thriving, and competitive apparel industry. This time the association has made an effort to include the Retail Segment to this event. The Garment Buyers and Sellers Meet, organized by WBGMDA, has become a prominent hub for the most well-known and respected businesses in the eastern region of the country. This event generates a lot of jobs and also makes a significant contribution to the state's economy.
On this occasion, Sri. Hari Kishan Rathi, President of West Bengal Garment Manufacturers & Dealers Association stated, "Government initiatives have played a vital role in the establishment of multiple garment hubs, with plans for further expansion already underway. These efforts are opening up tremendous opportunities for Bengal's textile and apparel industry. Our sector has successfully attracted global clients, particularly from Europe and the Middle East, and we've sustained exports throughout the year. The outcomes of our most recent meet far exceeded our expectations in terms of business and commercial value."
Speaking to the media, Sri. Devendra Baid, Hony. Secretary of West Bengal Garment Manufacturers & Dealers Association stated, "Our Buyers and Sellers Meets have seen consistent success over five decades of business. This is one of the largest trade fairs for readymade garments in the country. Despite economic fluctuations and industry shifts, our association has continued to grow and provide unwavering support to the garment sector. Notably, our meet has been recognized by the MSME sector, making it the first of its kind in our industry."
About WBGMDA: The West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association is one of the leading organizations in Eastern India, representing the ready-made garment industry and its commerce. Founded in 1962, the organization offers specialized services with the goal of promoting the growth of the ready-made clothing sector. The Bharat Chamber of Commerce is in charge of its operations. The association, which has more than 590 members, is governed democratically and run by a core committee, committee members, and co-opted individuals, all of whom are dedicated to improving the organization and serving its members. The group conducts biannual Garment Buyers and Sellers Meets, hosts seminars, assists members in comprehending government choices and policies, promotes blood drives and health screenings, and acts as a mediator in arbitration conflicts.
Other key committee members present at West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Traders Association were: Sri. Kanhiyalal Lakhotia, Treasurer, Sri. Prem Kumar Sinhal, Jt. Treasurer, Sri. Amarchand Jain, Sri. Tarun Kumar Jhajharia, Sri. Ashish Jhawar, Sri. Manish Rathi, Sri. Kamlesh Kedia, Sri. Kishore Kumar Gulgulia, Sri. Vikram Singh Baid, Sri. Sourav Chandak, Sri. Saket Khandelwal, Sri. Ajay Sultania, Sri. Rajiv Kedia, Sri. Sandip Raja, Sri. Bhuwan Arora, Sri. Mohit Dugar, Sri. Sajjan Sharma, Sri. Mayank Chowdhury and Sri. Anil Somani - Executive Committee Members and Former Presidents Sri. Hari Prasad Sharma and Sri. Chand Mal Ladha.
