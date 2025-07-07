BURFORD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford" or "Burford Capital"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces the planned private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2033 (the "Notes") by its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Burford Capital Global Finance LLC, subject to market and other conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Burford Capital as well as Burford Capital Finance LLC and Burford Capital PLC, both indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Burford Capital (such guarantees, together with the Notes, the "Securities").

Burford Capital intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Securities to repay the 6.125% bonds due 2025 of Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "2025 Bonds") at their maturity date and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment or retirement of other existing indebtedness, which may include the 5.000% bonds of Burford Capital PLC due 2026. This release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to, or an offer to purchase, the 2025 Bonds or any other indebtedness.

The Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws. The Securities will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be "Qualified Institutional Buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act or non-US persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, in each case, who are "Qualified Purchasers" as defined in Section (2)(a)(51)(A) under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Burford.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Prohibition of sales to retail investors in the European Economic Area. The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a "qualified investor" as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"). No key information document required by Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Prohibition of sales to retail investors in the United Kingdom. The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, (a) a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, the "EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (as amended or superseded, the "UK Prospectus Regulation"); and (b) the expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Notes to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Notes. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (as amended, the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EEA, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION IN SUCH MEMBER STATE AND SUCH OTHER PERSONS AS THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE ADDRESSED ON LEGAL GROUNDS, AND NO PERSON THAT IS NOT A RELEVANT PERSON OR QUALIFIED INVESTOR MAY ACT OR RELY ON THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR ANY OF ITS CONTENTS. IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE UK PROSPECTUS REGULATION AND SUCH OTHER PERSONS AS THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE ADDRESSED ON LEGAL GROUNDS, AND NO PERSON THAT IS NOT A RELEVANT PERSON OR QUALIFIED INVESTOR MAY ACT OR RELY ON THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR ANY OF ITS CONTENTS.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided for under these sections. In some cases, words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will", or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Burford believes that the assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future results and events reflected in forward-looking statements have a reasonable basis and are expressed in good faith, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause Burford's actual results and events to differ materially from (and be more negative than) future results and events expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause future results and events to differ include, among others, those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Burford's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2025. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements contained in the periodic and current reports that Burford files with or furnishes to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are beyond Burford's ability to control or predict, and new factors emerge from time to time. Furthermore, Burford cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Burford's forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Burford or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

