Khushi Bharadwaj Talks About Working With Pankaj Tripathi In 'Criminal Justice'
Khushi essays the role of Ira Nagpal in the series. For many young actors, sharing screen space with a seasoned performer like Pankaj Tripathi is a dream come true.
Sharing her experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi, the actress said,“Pankaj sir's calm and grounded demeanor on set is truly remarkable. His intense focus and patience, almost never looking at his phone, exemplify pure commitment. It was a transformative learning experience to witness his effortless presence and learn his philosophy of 'never act-just be.' Being around his honest approach made me more grounded in my own craft, teaching me the importance of authenticity in performance”.
For the unversed, in the series, Khushi Bharadwaj and Pankaj Tripathi's daughter study in the same school.
Talking about one of her biggest takeaways from the show, it was observing Pankaj Tripathi's meticulous preparation and his ability to bring depth to his character. Khushi believes that working on 'Criminal Justice' and particularly with Pankaj sir, has significantly impacted her as an actress. Her experience on the show has clearly left a lasting impression, shaping her approach to future roles and reaffirming her passion for storytelling.
Earlier, Pankaj said that he can easily get into the headspace of his character of Madhav Mishra in the show as he has his Aadhar linked with him.
The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional leg of the show, and shared his process of approaching his character. Since the volume of work is huge for artists in his league, the actor keeps his process simple, he reads through the character, watches episodes from previous seasons. Rest when his bank account is credited with the signing amount, the characters start flowing through him.
Pankaj told IANS,“I have my Aadhar linked with Madhav Mishra. There is no complex process as such (for me). First, we listen to the story, if we like the story, then we do a couple of readings with the entire cast. Rohan sir (the director) is also there. And in that, we understand the basics”.
Aadhaar is a twelve-digit unique identity number that can be obtained voluntarily by all residents of India. It is based on their biometrics and demographic data, and is the world's largest biometric ID system.
