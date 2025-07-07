Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Zelensky discuss replacing Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington

2025-07-07 07:57:14
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently talked about the possibility of replacing Ukraine’s current ambassador to Washington, according to reports citing an individual familiar with the matter.

The conversation reportedly took place during their latest phone call on Friday. Among the possible successors to Ambassador Oksana Markarova are several high-profile Ukrainian officials, including Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

As stated by reports, Zelenskyy has instructed Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to begin discussions with U.S. counterparts about the potential appointment.

Markarova has served as Kyiv’s top envoy to the United States since her appointment in February 2021.

Zelenskyy described his phone call with Trump on X as “very important and fruitful,” adding that it was “probably the best conversation we’ve had so far.”

Ukrainian officials have not issued an official statement regarding the report.

