Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Ejects Ash Plume 18km High

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Ejects Ash Plume 18km High


2025-07-07 07:51:41
(MENAFN) Towering plumes of volcanic ash soared into the atmosphere Monday as Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia erupted, according to the country’s Geology Agency.

The eruption projected a massive column of ash and volcanic debris up to 18 kilometers (11 miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages in ashfall.

Authorities have not reported any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The volcano also discharged scorching pyroclastic flows down its slopes, prompting the agency to maintain the highest-level alert that was first issued after a previous eruption on June 18.

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki’s activity has proven deadly in the past. An eruption in November claimed the lives of at least nine people and left many others injured. Another eruption occurred in March but did not result in any casualties.

The 1,584-meter (5,197-foot) peak is part of a twin-volcano system with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan, located in East Flores district.

Indonesia, home to 120 active volcanoes, lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a volatile zone prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity due to tectonic plate movements.

In a separate development, several areas of Jakarta were submerged after heavy rainfall struck the capital starting Saturday, media reported Monday.

MENAFN07072025000045017169ID1109768404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search