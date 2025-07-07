403
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Ejects Ash Plume 18km High
(MENAFN) Towering plumes of volcanic ash soared into the atmosphere Monday as Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia erupted, according to the country’s Geology Agency.
The eruption projected a massive column of ash and volcanic debris up to 18 kilometers (11 miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages in ashfall.
Authorities have not reported any injuries or fatalities at this time.
The volcano also discharged scorching pyroclastic flows down its slopes, prompting the agency to maintain the highest-level alert that was first issued after a previous eruption on June 18.
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki’s activity has proven deadly in the past. An eruption in November claimed the lives of at least nine people and left many others injured. Another eruption occurred in March but did not result in any casualties.
The 1,584-meter (5,197-foot) peak is part of a twin-volcano system with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan, located in East Flores district.
Indonesia, home to 120 active volcanoes, lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a volatile zone prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity due to tectonic plate movements.
In a separate development, several areas of Jakarta were submerged after heavy rainfall struck the capital starting Saturday, media reported Monday.
