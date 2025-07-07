403
India, Russia talk about supply of S-400s
(MENAFN) India and Russia have held talks regarding the continued supply of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, according to a statement from the Indian Defense Ministry on Friday. The discussions occurred during a meeting between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defense Ministers' summit in Qingdao, China.
The ministry described the meeting as a major development, particularly in light of "Operation Sindoor"—India’s military strikes on suspected terrorist sites in Pakistan-controlled territory on May 7. The operation followed a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April that killed 26 civilians. The S-400 systems were credited with successfully defending Indian military bases during retaliatory strikes, receiving praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the platform as a vital component of India’s national security.
“The S-400 and similar platforms have significantly strengthened India’s defensive capabilities,” Modi stated during a May speech to soldiers, standing before an S-400 launcher.
India signed a $5.43 billion deal in 2018 to acquire five S-400 systems from Russia. Three have already been delivered, and the remaining two are expected to arrive by 2026. The defense talks also covered the planned upgrades of 84 Su-30MKI fighter jets, part of India’s fleet of 259 Russian-origin aircraft, along with expedited procurement of critical military systems.
The Indian Defense Ministry emphasized the importance of strengthening defense production in key areas such as air defense, modern weapons, and aircraft upgrades. Belousov reaffirmed the strategic nature of Russia’s defense partnership with India, stressing long-standing cooperation in military and technical domains.
