Nearly 150 Indian migrant workers from find themselves in dire situation in Israel
(MENAFN) As missiles rained down on Israeli cities and sirens blared across the country during the recent conflict with Iran, around 150 Indian migrant workers from Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh found themselves in a dire situation — caught between financial opportunity and escalating danger.
These workers, who had traveled to Israel over the past year seeking better livelihoods, are now living under the constant threat of missile strikes. One of them, Sandeep from Mihipurwa, described life in Hadera to his family back home: “Whenever sirens sound, we run to bunkers and hide. The tension is affecting our work, and we just want to return.”
While their earnings — roughly ₹160,000 ($1,863) per month — have significantly improved their families’ lives, the fear of becoming victims in a growing conflict has raised calls for repatriation. Families back home, like that of Gopal, who’s been in Israel for a year, are growing increasingly anxious. His wife, Kamlavati, said the income has allowed them to build a new house and support their children’s education, but the fear for his safety now overshadows any financial benefit.
“Money is coming, the house is being built,” she said, “but it doesn’t feel right anymore. We just want him home.”
According to Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, more than 6,500 Indian workers had been recruited by Israeli companies as of December 2024. These workers are employed in vital construction roles such as building, iron bending, plastering, and tiling.
Mihipurwa alone sent 150 workers to Israel, a major portion of its working population, making the unfolding West Asian crisis a deeply personal and collective concern for the village. Local official Shravan Kumar Madeshia said that 250 people from the area had applied for work, highlighting the scale of migration.
The anxiety is widespread among families like those of brothers Sandeep and Sanjay, both working in Israel. “Now that war has broken out between Israel and Iran, we just want them to return safely,” their relatives said.
Although a ceasefire has since been declared, recent Iranian strikes on residential areas in Tel Aviv have intensified fears for the safety of the Indian workers living nearby.
