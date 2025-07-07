Data Center And Hosting Market Outlook Report 2025: North America's Data Center Market Expected To Hit $55.4 Billion By 2028

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights on the Global Enterprise Data Center and Hosting Market in this latest report, projected to reach $103.3B by 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 9.7% till 2028. Explore trends, drivers, and key vendors shaping the future. Uncover revenue opportunities and market dynamics across enterprises.

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center and Hosting (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise enterprise data center and hosting market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current enterprise data center and hosting market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key enterprise data center and hosting market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the enterprise data center and hosting landscape.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise data center and hosting market



The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise enterprise data center and hosting market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise enterprise data center and hosting market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise enterprise data center and hosting market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise data center and hosting. The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise enterprise data center and hosting market.

Key Highlights



The global enterprise data center and hosting market size was valued at $103.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Rising cost and complexities of operating data centers on-premise due to scalability issues have been driving enterprises to adopt data center services. Growing concerns about data privacy and data localization requirements are also driving enterprises to seek the support of data center service providers to tackle these issues.

According to the analyst, enterprise data center and hosting market would see majority share of its revenue come from colocation services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from colocation services reached $39.4 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $76.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.4%.

BFSI and information technology are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise data center and hosting, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $38.3 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $55.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Report Scope

This outlook report analyses the current trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the enterprise data center and hosting market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise data center and hosting, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents the analyst's view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise data center and hosting market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and size band.

Reasons to Buy



This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise data center and hosting market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise data center and hosting market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise data center and hosting market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise data center and hosting market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands. The report provides an assessment of enterprise data center and hosting vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot Competitive Landscape

Company Coverage:



Microsoft

Google

Zoom Video Communications

Verizon Communications RingCentral

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900