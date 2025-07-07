Cooper University Health Care Selects Corero Network Security To Implement Zero Trust Admission Control

Healthcare-first deployment of Corero's CORE ZTAC delivers real-time, zero trust protection across Cooper's digital infrastructure

LONDON, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced that Cooper University Health Care , South Jersey's leading academic health system, has selected Corero's CORE Zero Trust Admission Control (ZTAC) to strengthen its network access security.

The deployment marks the first healthcare implementation of Corero's CORE ZTAC capability. Designed to ensure only devices with pre-authenticated users can access critical infrastructure, CORE ZTAC enhances operational resilience by safeguarding access for remote users at the network edge. By reducing its attack surface, Cooper will benefit from real-time mitigation of attacks, including brute-force attempts, as well as shielding of its remote access infrastructure from potential vulnerability exploits.

"Healthcare environments are increasingly targeted by sophisticated threats, and network access control is a critical first line of defense," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "We're proud to partner with Cooper University Health Care as they lead the way in adopting zero trust frameworks to protect their infrastructure and ensure continuous availability of care-critical systems."

Cooper University Health Care provides access to primary, specialty, tertiary, and urgent care through a comprehensive health system comprising nearly 11,000 team members, including more than 1,000 physicians and over 1,600 nurses. With growing demands on digital infrastructure and the need to ensure uninterrupted access to patient care systems, Cooper selected Corero's CORE ZTAC to enforce secure, zero trust access across its network. The deployment reflects Cooper's commitment to innovation, operational resilience, and safeguarding patient data through best-in-class cybersecurity technologies.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

SOURCE Corero Network Security

