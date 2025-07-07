Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Boumadine Exploration Results, Expands Imariren To 1Km And Identifies New High-Grade Asirem Zone To The West

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the“Corporation”) is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results also extend the Imariren mineralized trend to 1 kilometer (“km”) and confirm high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend. In addition, Aya is pleased to announce that it has identified a new mineralized high-grade at-surface zone to the west. Highlights 1

New prospective high-grade Asirem zone identified to the west of Boumadine Main Trend, with grab samples including 3.34 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold (“Au”) and 4.0% copper (“Cu”).

High-grade intercepts on the Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km):



BOU-MP25-038 intercepted 258 g/t silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 3.3 meter (“m”) (2.85 g/t Au, 27 g/t silver (“Ag”), 0.1% zinc (“Zn”), 1.0% lead (“Pb”) and 0.05% Cu, including 563 g/t AgEq over 1.3m (6.13 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.1% Cu)

BOU-MP25-028 intercepted 286 g/t AgEq over 4.3m (3.27 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 460 g/t AgEq over 2.1m (5.46 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.05% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu)

High-grade intercepts on the Tizi Zone (2km):



BOU-DD25-547 intercepted 248 g/t AgEq over 9.0m (0.42 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag, 3.6% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 0.04% Cu)

BOU-DD24-540 intercepted 480 g/t AgEq over 2.0m (3.27 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag, 1.1% Zn, 5.2% Pb and 0.2% Cu)

Extension of Imariren strike length to 1km:



BOU-DD25-503 intercepted 876 g/t AgEq over 1.0m (9.92 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.1% Cu)

BOU-DD25-529 intercepted 365 g/t AgEq over 2.0m (3.66 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu) Completed 79,732m of drilling at Boumadine year-to-date in 2025.

1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag. “We are excited to have identified the new Asirem gold-copper zone at surface to the west of the Boumadine Main Trend - a new prospective target that highlights Boumadine's potential to become a large-scale, high-grade project,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “We are well positioned to quickly drill test this new regional target, and the structure can now be traced to the west over 9km. In addition, high-grade holes BOU-MP25-038 and BOU-MP25-028 confirm strong continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend at depth, while hole BOU-DD25-529 extends the footprint south at Imariren. With over 8.4km of mineralized strike length, we continue to demonstrate Boumadine's significant resource growth potential.” Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-503 224.2 225.2 9.92 49 1.0 0.1 0.2 1.6 6 876 BOU-DD25-529 134.4 136.4 3.66 52 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 5 365 BOU-DD25-533 204.3 207.7 1.18 61 3.4 0.2 0.1 3.7 13 266 Including 206.1 207.7 2.19 87 1.6 0.3 0.2 5.9 13 436 BOU-DD25-537 119.9 124.3 1.46 30 4.4 0.0 0.2 0.8 119 174 BOU-DD25-540 69.0 71.0 3.27 53 2.0 0.2 5.2 1.1 3 480 BOU-DD25-547 117.0 126.0 0.42 80 9.0 0.0 1.8 3.6 5 248 BOU-MP25-026 238.5 243.2 0.58 36 4.7 0.1 1.3 7.2 12 296 BOU-MP25-028 392.1 396.4 3.27 19 4.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 8 286 Including 392.1 394.2 5.46 26 2.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 10 460 BOU-MP25-031 279.1 282.0 2.47 21 2.9 0.1 0.2 0.7 7 242 BOU-MP25-038 437.7 441.0 2.85 27 3.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 2 258 Including 437.7 439.0 6.13 65 1.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 2 563 BOU-MP25-039 521.0 525.0 2.86 13 4.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 1 246 Including 521.0 523.0 3.91 19 2.0 0.1 0.1 0.4 1 339 BOU-MP25-042 194.0 196.0 2.82 31 2.0 0.1 0.7 1.9 7 322

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag

Figure 1 - Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2025 Drill Holes









Figure 2 - Boumadine Property Surface Plan with 2025 Drill Holes









2025 Exploration Results

This year, 148 diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 31 reverse circulation holes (“RC”) and 15 multi-purpose drill holes (“MP”) totaling 79,732m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1, Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi, Imariren as well as on some regional targets. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-557 (Table 1, Figure 3, and Appendix 1).

Results received so far in 2025, including holes BOU-MP25-038 and BOU-MP25-028, confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today's results, with BOU-DD25-529 and BOU-DD25-547, also confirm the continuity of the Tizi Zone and extend Imariren mineralization to 1.0km. The Imariren and Tizi zones also remain open in all directions.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Figures 4 and 5 shows the newly receive grab results on the western most permit, recently acquired. Strong gold and copper results helped identify the new Asirem high-grade mineralization at-surface, which will be test drilled in the coming months. The Au-Cu anomalies coincide with a strong N080 geophysical feature and a regional fault. This major structure can be traced for over 9km within our new western exploration permits.

Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results









Figure 4 – Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Au Grab Results









Figure 5 – Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Results









Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km, the Tizi Zone, which currently extends 2.0km and the Imariren Zone, with a current extension of 1.0km; the three trends remain open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling will focus along the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every meter in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to Afrilab in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

... Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as“expand”,“Identify”,“extend”,“confirm”,“prospective”,“target”, potential”,“become”,“position”,“continue”,“potential”,“to complete”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will”, or are“likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the (1) confirmation of high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and the extension of the Imariren mineralized trend to 1 kilometer; (2) identification of a new mineralized high-grade at-surface zone to the west for potential future exploration; (3) identification of the new prospective high-grade Asirem zone to the west of Boumadine Main Trend for potential future exploration; (4) identification of the Asirem gold-copper zone as a new prospective target; (5) potential of Boumadine to become a large-scale, high-grade project; (6) intention and readiness to quickly drill test the newly identified Asirem regional target; (7) mineralized structure at Boumadine to be traced over 9 kilometers, supporting future exploration potential; (8) continued demonstration of Boumadine's significant resource growth potential; (9) high-grade continuity within the Main Trend and its continued potential for extension, as it remains open in all directions; (10) continuity in the Tizi Zone and the extension of mineralization at Imariren to 1.0 km; (11) potential for continued extension and exploration at the Tizi and Imariren zones, which remain open in all directions; (12) identification of the new Asirem high-grade surface mineralization; (13) intention to drill test the new Asirem high-grade surface mineralization in the coming months; (14) major mineralized structure to be traced for over 9 kilometers within the newly acquired western exploration permits, supporting future exploration potential; (15) potential to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, Tizi Zone, and Imariren Zone, all of which remain open in all directions; (16) execution of the planned 100,000 to 140,000 meter drilling program at Boumadine; (17) continuation and success of the exploration program, including the extension of mineralization; (18) advancement of the project toward a preliminary economic assessment; (19) focus of future drilling on greenfield exploration and testing of geological hypotheses and targets generated over the past three years; (20) expectation that ongoing geological work will guide and determine further development activities. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at . Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-492 0.0 666.0 0.00 0 666.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD25-495 258.9 259.5 0.03 47 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.1 9 102 BOU-DD25-499 0.0 705.0 0.00 0 705.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD25-503 224.2 225.2 9.92 49 1.0 0.1 0.2 1.6 6 876 BOU-DD25-507 28.0 29.4 1.18 20 1.4 0.0 0.4 2.0 14 171 BOU-DD25-523 0.0 183.0 0.00 0 183.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD25-527 129.4 131.3 0.73 26 1.9 0.1 0.2 0.3 2 99 BOU-DD25-529 103.0 104.0 1.41 14 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 6 131 BOU-DD25-529 105.9 108.2 1.42 6 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.5 4 142 BOU-DD25-529 134.4 136.4 3.66 52 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 5 365 BOU-DD25-532 43.6 44.4 3.32 32 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 16 299 BOU-DD25-532 51.0 52.0 0.09 81 1.0 0.1 0.2 3.5 2 187 BOU-DD25-532 165.3 165.8 1.22 11 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 2 135 BOU-DD25-532 169.4 171.2 0.64 12 1.8 0.0 0.1 0.4 2 77 BOU-DD25-532 189.0 190.0 0.89 6 1.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 3 114 BOU-DD25-533 204.3 207.7 1.18 61 3.4 0.2 0.1 3.7 13 266 Including 206.1 207.7 2.19 87 1.6 0.3 0.2 5.9 13 436 BOU-DD25-534 0.0 114.0 0.00 0 114.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD25-535 230.5 231.5 0.48 9 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 1 72 BOU-DD25-537 65.6 70.0 0.92 29 4.4 0.1 0.1 0.4 6 118 BOU-DD25-537 104.2 104.8 0.33 44 0.6 0.0 1.2 1.5 4 135 BOU-DD25-537 108.5 109.0 0.24 42 0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 8 102 BOU-DD25-537 119.9 124.3 1.46 30 4.4 0.0 0.2 0.8 119 174 BOU-DD25-538 203.5 204.3 0.23 74 0.8 0.1 0.2 1.7 2 147 BOU-DD25-538 264.0 266.0 0.66 5 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 60 BOU-DD25-539 80.2 81.0 0.90 1 0.8 0.0 1.1 1.1 7 128 BOU-DD25-539 85.7 86.3 0.89 373 0.6 0.3 0.5 13.7 4 816 BOU-DD25-539 113.0 113.9 0.46 11 0.9 0.0 0.4 1.1 2 86 BOU-DD25-540 69.0 71.0 3.27 53 2.0 0.2 5.2 1.1 3 480 BOU-DD25-540 164.2 165.1 0.90 11 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 8 93 BOU-DD25-540 330.5 331.5 2.59 332 1.0 0.3 0.7 0.2 2 582 BOU-DD25-541 111.8 112.9 0.78 52 1.1 0.0 0.2 1.5 9 159 BOU-DD25-541 133.5 134.2 2.16 1 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.2 114 184 BOU-DD25-541 165.7 166.3 1.02 3 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 1 93 BOU-DD25-541 255.7 256.5 0.93 1 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.4 1 89 BOU-DD25-542 22.4 23.0 0.84 13 0.6 0.0 0.3 0.3 20 96 BOU-DD25-542 36.0 37.0 0.87 1 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.4 5 86 BOU-DD25-542 177.3 179.0 0.80 1 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.5 14 86 BOU-DD25-542 182.0 183.0 0.66 1 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.6 12 76 BOU-DD25-543 200.0 201.0 0.68 6 1.0 0.0 1.0 1.6 4 124 BOU-DD25-543 223.0 224.0 0.48 11 1.0 0.0 0.6 1.5 2 103 BOU-DD25-544 31.9 44.2 0.31 60 12.3 0.0 1.1 1.9 4 161 BOU-DD25-544 55.0 56.0 0.38 35 1.0 0.0 0.7 1.9 1 130 BOU-DD25-545 130.8 131.8 0.60 32 1.0 0.2 1.2 3.2 14 205 BOU-DD25-545 134.2 136.6 0.52 25 2.4 0.2 0.9 1.1 5 127 BOU-DD25-545 177.8 178.5 0.46 23 0.7 0.1 1.3 2.9 6 170 BOU-DD25-545 242.0 244.4 1.48 23 2.4 0.2 0.6 1.5 6 206 BOU-DD25-545 368.4 369.3 0.50 16 0.9 0.0 0.1 1.2 1 88 BOU-DD25-546 22.1 22.8 0.95 37 0.7 0.1 1.1 7.1 11 320 BOU-DD25-546 41.7 42.6 0.38 21 0.9 0.0 0.5 1.2 4 91 BOU-DD25-546 57.0 59.7 0.57 53 2.7 0.0 1.8 1.8 6 189 BOU-DD25-546 62.4 63.3 0.45 26 0.9 0.0 1.2 1.8 9 137 BOU-DD25-546 79.4 82.1 0.55 78 2.7 0.1 1.6 1.8 7 209 BOU-DD25-547 69.3 73.0 0.72 22 3.7 0.0 0.3 0.7 4 106 BOU-DD25-547 86.3 86.8 0.20 69 0.5 0.0 0.4 1.5 3 134 BOU-DD25-547 97.8 98.6 0.74 26 0.8 0.0 0.5 1.0 2 123 BOU-DD25-547 117.0 126.0 0.42 80 9.0 0.0 1.8 3.6 5 248 BOU-DD25-548 0.0 294.0 0.00 0 294.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD25-549 176.5 184.0 0.40 38 7.5 0.0 0.8 0.9 4 112 BOU-DD25-549 186.0 187.7 0.32 34 1.7 0.0 1.5 3.2 8 176 BOU-DD25-550 40.2 40.8 0.44 82 0.6 0.0 0.7 1.6 13 173 BOU-DD25-551 95.5 100.0 0.47 36 4.5 0.0 0.8 1.0 8 116 BOU-DD25-552 54.6 55.9 1.19 21 1.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 3 128 BOU-DD25-552 123.4 124.1 0.41 19 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.4 6 64 BOU-DD25-552 161.5 163.0 1.01 13 1.5 0.0 0.2 0.5 14 110 BOU-DD25-552 166.6 168.1 0.69 117 1.5 0.0 1.8 2.7 8 282 BOU-DD25-553 102.1 102.9 0.28 30 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.7 4 75 BOU-DD25-553 286.3 287.8 0.73 108 1.5 0.3 2.2 4.8 3 361 BOU-DD25-554 222.0 223.9 0.58 58 1.9 0.1 1.4 2.6 6 207 BOU-DD25-554 224.9 226.5 0.29 34 1.6 0.0 0.9 1.6 9 119 BOU-DD25-555 171.8 172.8 0.54 9 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 10 55 BOU-DD25-556 24.7 30.5 1.73 2 5.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 12 141 BOU-DD25-556 45.1 46.1 0.06 122 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 32 136 BOU-DD25-557 212.0 213.0 0.40 25 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 2 60 BOU-DD25-557 214.7 215.2 6.38 126 0.5 0.1 1.8 0.7 3 697 BOU-DD25-557 222.2 222.8 2.30 21 0.6 0.0 0.4 1.0 1 236 BOU-DD25-557 234.3 235.0 1.35 27 0.7 0.1 0.6 1.8 3 196 BOU-DD25-557 246.3 247.0 2.52 30 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.7 5 273 BOU-DD25-557 258.7 259.9 1.99 20 1.2 0.0 0.5 0.9 17 210 BOU-DD25-557 266.6 268.4 2.32 34 1.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 5 231 BOU-DD25-557 270.5 271.0 1.71 29 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 6 181 BOU-DD25-560 82.0 83.0 1.19 9 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 104 BOU-DD25-560 90.3 91.0 1.19 9 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 103 BOU-MP25-024 0.0 200.0 0.00 0 200.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP25-025 151.0 152.0 0.06 57 1.0 0.0 0.6 2.5 16 138 BOU-MP25-025 164.0 165.0 0.40 17 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.5 13 63 BOU-MP25-026 13.0 14.0 0.80 5 1.0 0.0 0.6 0.1 14 86 BOU-MP25-026 238.5 243.2 0.58 36 4.7 0.1 1.3 7.2 12 296 BOU-MP25-026 252.0 254.0 0.47 16 2.0 0.0 1.1 1.2 15 115 BOU-MP25-026 317.0 318.0 1.12 2 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 2 96 BOU-MP25-026 326.0 327.0 1.53 4 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 2 137 BOU-MP25-028 392.1 396.4 3.27 19 4.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 8 286 Including 392.1 394.2 5.46 26 2.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 10 460 BOU-MP25-029 69.0 70.0 0.39 20 1.0 0.0 1.1 0.4 25 90 BOU-MP25-031 275.0 276.3 0.47 31 1.3 0.0 0.4 0.9 6 100 BOU-MP25-031 279.1 282.0 2.47 21 2.9 0.1 0.2 0.7 7 242 BOU-MP25-034 191.0 192.0 0.53 12 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.7 6 83 BOU-MP25-034 497.0 498.0 0.75 12 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 1 92 BOU-MP25-036 312.3 313.0 0.87 19 0.7 0.0 0.7 1.3 3 137 BOU-MP25-036 618.2 618.9 1.38 30 0.7 0.1 0.1 1.4 7 183 BOU-MP25-036 646.8 647.5 1.34 11 0.7 0.1 0.1 1.4 8 161 BOU-MP25-036 721.2 722.3 1.45 33 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 1 157 BOU-MP25-037 733.6 734.4 3.52 10 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 1 293 BOU-MP25-038 437.7 441.0 2.85 27 3.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 2 258 Including 437.7 439.0 6.13 65 1.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 2 563 BOU-MP25-038 453.9 457.6 1.66 2 3.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 4 139 BOU-MP25-038 907.6 908.3 3.29 84 0.7 0.2 0.6 1.4 5 408 BOU-MP25-039 164.0 166.0 0.24 161 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 5 192 BOU-MP25-039 419.4 420.1 0.52 16 0.7 0.0 0.1 1.5 7 101 BOU-MP25-039 466.0 467.0 0.97 12 1.0 0.1 0.6 1.2 14 136 BOU-MP25-039 521.0 525.0 2.86 13 4.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 1 246 Including 521.0 523.0 3.91 19 2.0 0.1 0.1 0.4 1 339 BOU-MP25-039 565.0 565.6 0.61 26 0.6 0.1 0.7 2.4 2 154 BOU-MP25-039 604.2 604.7 0.42 25 0.5 0.1 0.9 1.4 1 119 BOU-MP25-040 413.5 415.4 0.89 25 1.9 0.0 0.3 0.8 14 126 BOU-MP25-040 568.8 569.6 0.03 77 0.8 0.2 5.9 2.8 4 308 BOU-MP25-040 571.6 572.5 0.03 77 0.9 0.0 0.2 0.4 6 95 BOU-MP25-040 574.3 576.9 1.94 26 2.6 0.1 0.8 0.6 3 218 BOU-MP25-041 70.0 71.0 0.39 20 1.0 0.0 1.4 1.4 27 120 BOU-MP25-041 81.0 83.0 0.90 15 2.0 0.0 0.9 1.1 30 138 BOU-MP25-041 114.0 115.0 0.47 16 1.0 0.1 0.4 2.6 9 130 BOU-MP25-041 116.0 120.0 0.69 19 4.0 0.0 0.6 2.3 7 148 BOU-MP25-041 121.0 122.0 0.52 10 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 56 BOU-MP25-041 487.0 487.5 1.77 30 0.5 0.1 0.5 1.7 1 228 BOU-MP25-041 621.5 622.4 0.72 33 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.3 18 128 BOU-MP25-041 626.0 626.5 0.50 64 0.5 0.1 1.3 1.9 6 193 BOU-MP25-041 644.6 645.1 2.50 45 0.5 0.1 0.5 3.4 1 347 BOU-MP25-041 648.6 649.1 4.86 20 0.5 0.0 0.7 1.6 1 458 BOU-MP25-042 189.0 190.0 0.51 8 1.0 0.0 0.9 1.0 9 96 BOU-MP25-042 194.0 196.0 2.82 31 2.0 0.1 0.7 1.9 7 322 BOU-MP25-042 776.4 776.9 0.80 6 0.5 0.1 0.5 0.4 20 100

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.



Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m)

BOU-DD25-596 305278 3473693 1245 180 -50 156 BOU-DD25-597 305278 3473774 1240 180 -50 168 BOU-DD25-598 305278 3473868 1252 180 -50 216 BOU-DD25-599 317536 3476276 1212 250 -50 820 BOU-DD25-600 305278 3473946 1249 180 -50 237 BOU-DD25-601 304208 3473224 1349 180 -50 153 BOU-DD25-602 317338 3476969 1201 250 -50 846 BOU-DD25-603 304208 3473316 1320 180 -50 330 BOU-DD25-606 317171 3475739 1250 250 -50 543 BOU-MP25-070 317700 3476451 1208 250 -55 102 BOU-MP25-071 317612 3476303 1209 250 -55 126 BOU-MP25-072 317631 3476114 1231 250 -55 200 BOU-MP25-073 317440 3476157 1213 245 -55 36 BOU-MP25-074 317440 3476157 1213 245 -55 36 BOU-MP25-075 317385 3474168 1286 65 -50 12 BOU-MP25-076 317385 3474168 1286 65 -55 84 BOU-MP25-077 317316 3474143 1273 65 -55 102 BOU-MP25-078 317700 3476451 1208 250 -50 12 BOU-RC25-028 317142 3476181 1218 250 -55 192 BOU-RC25-029 317104 3476167 1219 250 -55 156 BOU-RC25-030 317065 3476153 1223 250 -55 200 BOU-RC25-031 332555 3487943 1033 315 -50 192 BOU-RC25-032 332337 3487819 1039 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-033 331313 3486836 1069 135 -55 200 BOU-RC25-034 331286 3486864 1066 135 -50 200 BOU-RC25-035 335465 3471963 1183 180 -50 150 BOU-RC25-036 335464 3471922 1182 180 -50 144 BOU-RC25-037 335564 3471908 1190 180 -50 200 BOU-RC25-038 335564 3471955 1194 180 -50 12

