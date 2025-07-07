403
Deloitte Middle East wins gold at Employee Happiness Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 7th, 2025–– Deloitte Middle East received two golden accolades at the Employee Happiness Awards (EHA) UAE 2025: HR Team of the Year and Best Recruitment Strategy. The awards ceremony, held at the Westin Mina Seyahi Hotel in Dubai, celebrated organizations that excel in fostering positive work environments and prioritizing employee well-being.
Commenting on the wins, Rana Ghandour Salhab, Deloitte Middle East People & Purpose Managing Partner, said: "We are honoured to receive these awards, which reflect our dedication to enhancing the employee experience at Deloitte as well as our unwavering commitment to our inclusive policies. At Deloitte we are committed to attracting the best graduates, nationals and experienced talent by creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered to succeed."
The EHA is the only program of its kind in the UAE recognizing excellence with a diligent screening process that includes a live presentation before a jury of CHROs. The accolades Deloitte received highlight the organiz’tion’s best-in-class talent approach, focused on hiring the finest talent, developing them and building a future-proof workforce.
Deloitt’’s People and Purpose initiatives are designed to provide a healthy work-life balance, fostering flexibility, and a sense of belonging. This is achieved through innovative approaches to talent management, leadership developm nt and recruitment, which aims to build an environment where employees can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the organization, to our clients and also the wider community.
