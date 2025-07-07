403
FUJIFILM India continues its commitment towards education with impactful CSR initiative in Haryana
(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) New Delhi, July 07, 2025: FUJIFILM India, a leading company into Healthcare, Electronics, Imaging and Business Innovation, has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to societal well-being with the latest CSR initiative at the Government Schools in Jajru, Faridabad and MG Road, Gurugram. The upkeep of the both the Government Schools were started in 2023 and now with the third consecutive year of engagement, the company has expanded its support to directly benefit over 600 students by enhancing educational infrastructure, ensuring better hygiene for girls, and easing the financial burden on families. This intervention is expected to significantly improve school retention and learning outcomes, while deepening community trust in the role corporates can play in grassroots development.
Under this initiative, FUJIFILM India undertook extensive developments at the Jajru school campus, laying pavement tiles in the assembly area, building the basketball court, plastering the boundary walls, and constructing a new washroom for girls. Extending its focus on holistic child development, the company also distributed classroom essentials like bags, shoes, and water bottles, to over 600 students to motivate them in attending school, and empowering them to pursue mainstream education with dignity.
Additionally, FUJIFILM India continued its commitment to environmental stewardship by nurturing the 100 trees planted last year in Jajru and introducing a new round of tree plantation of various fruit bearing trees. More than 30 FUJIFILM India employees enthusiastically volunteered to participate in this activity, fostering meaningful engagement between the workforce and the local school community.
Aligned with Sustainability Development Goal 4 of quality education which aims at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. With education being a critical enabler of societal change, FUJIFILM India continues to demonstrate that access to quality education should never be hindered by financial, infrastructural, or social barriers. By contributing to the school’s infrastructure, supporting gender-sensitive sanitation, and ensuring environmental sustainability, the company is not only enhancing the learning environment but also creating a ripple effect of positive change across underserved communities.
Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said“ “At FUJIFILM India, our CSR efforts are anchored in our belief of our Group purpose‘of ‘Giving Our World More S’iles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. By investing in education and infrastructure, we aim to shape a future where every child, has the opportunity to learn and thrive. Our sustained initiative in both the schools at MG Road, Gurugram and Jajru, are more than a pro’ect, it’s a step toward building a more inclusive and empowered India.”Mr. Abhi Shekhar Singh, Vertical Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, FUJIFILM India, adde“, “At FUJIFILM India, we believe that education is the foundation for building a better future, and every child deserves access to quality education, irrespective of their circumstances. Through this’year’s community development initiative, we aim to not only improve school infrastructure but also create a more sustainable and supportive environment for students. We are proud to be part of this journey for three consecutive years and will continue to focus on empowering young minds, building inclusive futures, and contributing to long-term societal devel”pment.”
