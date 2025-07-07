403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Partakes In World Summit On Information Society
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is partaking in the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in line with its unwavering commitment to enhance global cooperation in technology and communication, said a senior official on Monday.
In a statement to KUNA after participating in a senior-level meeting, part of the summit, Kuwait's Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar said the engagement of the Kuwaiti delegation that comprises senior officials and experts mirrors the State keenness on staying abreast of the rapid changes in this vital sector and bolstering its status in the international technological quarters.
Kuwait is pressing ahead with executing ambitious strategies designed to uplift efficiency of the digital systems, overhaul the institutions' capacities and boost technological competition, he said, affirming the Government's great concern for building efficient international partnerships in this field.
The AI for Good Summit (2025), held simultaneously with the information summit, focuses on using the AI in the sectors of education, health, environment, digital governance with concern for relevant regulatory and ethical aspects, he added.
The two summits, scheduled until July 11, are held amid mounting global interest in technological development and its impact on the development future. (end)
amk
In a statement to KUNA after participating in a senior-level meeting, part of the summit, Kuwait's Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar said the engagement of the Kuwaiti delegation that comprises senior officials and experts mirrors the State keenness on staying abreast of the rapid changes in this vital sector and bolstering its status in the international technological quarters.
Kuwait is pressing ahead with executing ambitious strategies designed to uplift efficiency of the digital systems, overhaul the institutions' capacities and boost technological competition, he said, affirming the Government's great concern for building efficient international partnerships in this field.
The AI for Good Summit (2025), held simultaneously with the information summit, focuses on using the AI in the sectors of education, health, environment, digital governance with concern for relevant regulatory and ethical aspects, he added.
The two summits, scheduled until July 11, are held amid mounting global interest in technological development and its impact on the development future. (end)
amk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment