Injury Toll From Morning Drone Strike On Kharkiv Rises To 31
"The number of those injured as a result of this morning's shelling of Kharkiv has increased. Two more people in the Shevchenkivskyi district have sought medical assistance. In total, there are now 29 people receiving medical care," the statement said.
According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , the attack occurred between approximately 05:20 and 05:45, during which Russian forces used Geran-2 strike drones.
"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, two drones struck an apartment block, igniting several apartments. In the Slobidskyi district, shops, market stalls, a private business facility, vehicles, and a kindergarten were damaged. Windows were shattered in several apartment buildings," the office reported.
As of noon, prosecutors confirmed that two additional victims had sought medical assistance.
"At present, the number of those injured by enemy drone attacks in the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv has risen to 31, including three children," the statement said.
In the early hours of July 7, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv using drones. Residential buildings were hit, and initially, 27 injuries were reported, three of them children. Three people were hospitalized.
At around 10:30, Russian forces launched a second attack on Kharkiv, igniting a fire in the private sector of the Kholodnohirskyi district. According to preliminary reports from the mayor, a woman was seriously injured.
