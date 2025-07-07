Newterra Resources Announces Changes To Registrar And Transfer Agent

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) -announces that Olympia Trust Company has replaced Endeavour Trust Corporation as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company effective July 1, 2025. Shareholders of Newterra Resources need not take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent. All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, or change of address should now be directed to Olympia Trust Company as follows:

Olympia Trust Company

Attn: Corporate & Shareholder Services (CSS)

PO Box 128 STN M

Calgary AB T2P 2H6

Inquiries: 587.774.2340

Email: ...

Website:

About Newterra Resources Inc.

Newterra Resources Inc. is a mineral resource exploration company with a focus on precious metals. The Company's material property is the Iron Horse Project, comprised of nine mineral title claims covering 2439.5 hectares on the border of Osoyoos and Similkameen Mining Divisions, located on the west side of the Okanagan Valley near Kelowna, in the Province of British Columbia.

Contact Information

Newterra Resources Inc.

Darren Blaney, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: ...

Telephone: 604-290-6152

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements regarding timing of trading of the Common Shares on the Exchange are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such event, including the risk that the Common Shares will not list on the Exchange on the timing anticipated. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.







