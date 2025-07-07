Newterra Resources Announces Changes To Registrar And Transfer Agent
Olympia Trust Company
Attn: Corporate & Shareholder Services (CSS)
PO Box 128 STN M
Calgary AB T2P 2H6
Inquiries: 587.774.2340
Email: ...
Website:
About Newterra Resources Inc.
Newterra Resources Inc. is a mineral resource exploration company with a focus on precious metals. The Company's material property is the Iron Horse Project, comprised of nine mineral title claims covering 2439.5 hectares on the border of Osoyoos and Similkameen Mining Divisions, located on the west side of the Okanagan Valley near Kelowna, in the Province of British Columbia.
Contact Information
Newterra Resources Inc.
Darren Blaney, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: ...
Telephone: 604-290-6152
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements regarding timing of trading of the Common Shares on the Exchange are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such event, including the risk that the Common Shares will not list on the Exchange on the timing anticipated. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
