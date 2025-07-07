Happy Belly's Yolk's Breakfast Signs 1St Toronto Location And 1St Multi-Unit Franchisee

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFG) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce it has signed a tenth (10) franchise agreement and secured a real-estate location for Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") that will see a new Yolks in the city of Toronto with its first multi-unit franchisee. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.







Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"As one of the fastest-growing segments in the restaurant industry, breakfast continues to gain momentum-an opportunity we embraced with the acquisition of Yolks," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Following the successful debut of Yolks in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood, we're excited to share that the franchisee has signed a second franchise agreement and secured a new location in Toronto's Bloor West Village. This will mark the brand's first multi-unit franchisee, further reinforcing confidence in our ability to support and scale with our franchisees. Notably, this same franchisee already operates two other Happy Belly brands-Heal Wellness and Lettuce Love Café-within the same community, demonstrating strong alignment and belief in our portfolio of emerging brands."

"We love signing former restaurant locations like this that come with existing infrastructure as it shortens the build out time, as well as lowers the cost of entry. Focusing on return on invested capital (ROIC) for both corporate and franchised locations is a key component for the continued growth of the company."

"We continue to see an increased interest from both franchisees and landlords nationwide for Yolks. With a target demographic that resonates with our concept, Bloor-West Village offers an excellent opportunity to further extend the Yolks brand. This location is anticipating a Q4 2025 opening."







Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Today's announcement marks another step forward in our expansion strategy for Yolks Breakfast as we further integrate our breakfast, brunch, and lunch brand into our accelerated franchising framework. By leveraging our asset-light strategy and capitalizing on the surge of interest from potential franchisees, we are poised to accelerate our footprint in the breakfast category. This strategic approach not only strengthens Yolks' position but also sets the stage for it to become a leading national brand in the breakfast category."

"With 606 retail locations under contract-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026."







Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Yolks Breakfast was an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that our franchising program will continue to deliver new franchised locations that will drive both top line and bottom-line profitability for Happy Belly."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Happy Belly 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: or email ...

If you wish to contact us please call: 1-877-589-8805

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.