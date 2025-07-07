Women's Leadership In Times Of Crisis: Zura's Story And The First Restaurant In Her Community

"Since I started participating in the activities of this project, many changes have happened in my life. Today, I am an empowered, resilient, and determined woman. I've learned how to manage my own business, and each day I continue to grow. I was able to build the first restaurant in my community, buy a freezer, and dig a well in my backyard.”

This is the testimony of Zura Constantino, a 30-year-old woman from Ancuabe district - one of the regions most affected by the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique.

Since 2017, Cabo Delgado has been the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis caused by armed conflict, which has affected more than one million people, the majority of whom are women and children. The situation has been further worsened by successive natural disasters, such as cyclones and floods, which have had a deep impact on the lives of local communities.

In this context of vulnerability, UN Women - in partnership with Girls Child Rights (GCR) and with financial support from the Government of Norway - implemented the project“Promoting Women's Participation and Leadership in Peace, Security and Recovery Processes in Mozambique.” The initiative aimed at ensuring that women and girls contribute to and to have greater influence in building sustainable peace and resilience, and to benefit equally from the prevention of conflicts and disasters in Mozambique.

Zura Constantino is a vibrant and determined young woman from a rural community in Mozambique, who always dreamed of creating something meaningful for herself and those around her. Facing limited economic opportunities and the hardship of being abandoned by her husband, Zura was left to raise her child alone. Her turning point came when, she participated in financial literacy training and joined a community savings and rotating credit group, promoted by GCR. With support from the group and by applying the knowledge she gained, she took a bold step: she applied for a collective loan of 2,000 MZN to invest in her small food business.

Through dedication and hard work, Zura transformed her reality. From selling basic goods like tomatoes and bread, earning less than 500 meticais a day, she expanded her offerings, began selling cooked meals, and now, on busy days, earns up to 2,000 meticais daily. With the profits she saved, she took a leap of faith and is now building the first restaurant in her community - a long-held dream made possible through access to information, credit, and collective support.

Today, Zura is an inspiring example of resilience and transformation. She is one of 6,365 women affected by the conflict, aged between 18 and 59, who have benefited from financial literacy training and support through 194 community savings and credit groups established in Cabo Delgado. Each group consists of an average of 25 members, who are encouraged to save a minimum of 72.8 meticais, with savings cycles occurring twice a year.

Stories like Zura's stand as a powerful example of how access to capital, capacity-building programmes, and social support can enable women to overcome adversity, lead with confidence, and become drivers of peace and development in their communities.

