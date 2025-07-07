NAWBO CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF POWERING THE DREAMS OF WOMEN BUSINESS OWNERS

For five decades, NAWBO has been there-advocating, elevating and empowering women business owners.

Read about 50 years of progress for women business owners here and more about the role NAWBO played here .

"For five decades, NAWBO has been there-advocating, elevating and empowering women business owners," says NAWBO's CEO Jen Earle . "We've helped shape the environment in which women entrepreneurs start and scale their businesses, and we're proud to continue that work today with more resources and support than ever before."

NAWBO's impact over the past 50 years includes:



Creating a powerful national network of chapters, partners, events and recognitions that bring women together to lead, grow and lift one another up.

Helping pass landmark legislation like The Women's Business Ownership Act of 1988 (H.R. 5050) , which granted women business owners the right to obtain business credit in their own name and led to the creation of the Women's Business Centers and National Women's Business Council.

Launching the NAWBO Institute , a 501(c)(3) educational foundation that provides robust programming to elevate and equip women entrepreneurs at every stage of business, including the Circle program for top-tier women business owners ($1M+) .

Re-launching WBE/MWBE Certification through the Institute, offering a valuable and accessible option for women looking to grow their businesses by leveraging their woman-owned status for contracts and other opportunities. Advocating to define microbusinesses to help ensure they receive tailored support and resources, especially in accessing capital and procurement opportunities.

For more on this impact, check out NAWBO's historical timeline and 50th anniversary commemorative book now available on Amazon.

As NAWBO celebrates this milestone year, it remains focused on the future: on expanding its reach, growing membership and ensuring that every woman business owner has the tools, visibility, voice and community she needs to thrive in this ever-evolving business landscape.

"Women business owners are resilient, innovative and unstoppable," adds Earle. "NAWBO's next 50 years starts now with a renewed commitment to ensuring they're never alone in their journey."

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 14 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit .

