Yamini Malhotra Says 'Punjabi Sets Feel Like A Big Fat Wedding, Telugu Shoots Are More Strict'
She stated that the energy and atmosphere on a Punjabi film set is extremely different from the Telugu films.
Disclosing what is it like working on the set of a Punjabi movie, Yamini shared that it feels like a family coming together.“Shooting for a Punjabi film feels like a big fat wedding. Everyone is so involved, there's food, laughter, and music even if it's work, it feels like family coming together to enjoy the process. You build bonds, spend time together after shoots, and it's more personal," she shared.
Contrary to this, Yamini found Telugu sets to be more disciplined and strictly professional.
The 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant added,“On Telugu sets, it's all about discipline and precision. Everyone comes, does their job, and goes back to their vanity once the shot is done. There's hardly any personal interaction it's very professional, almost mechanical at times.”
While experiencing the difference, Yamini chooses to enjoy the warmth and spontaneity of Punjabi cinema, along with the focus and efficiency of Telugu filmmaking.
Talking about her professional commitments, Yamini is all set to make her Bollywood debut with "Chill Marna Bro."
Made under the direction of Tejas Dattani, the drama promises to be a laughter ride full of twists.
Excited about entering B-town, Yamini shared that she has always been passionate about acting, and stepping into Bollywood is a dream come true for her.
She added that "Chill Marna Bro" enjoys an exciting storyline full of comedy and twists.
