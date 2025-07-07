CBC Mortgage Agency And Guild Mortgage Debut National Future Homebuyer Initiative In Columbia, SC

Nationwide effort to expand access to financing options and

qualification requirements kicks off July 19 with free community event

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA) and Guild Mortgage have launched a national initiative to help more Americans achieve homeownership, beginning with a free public event in Columbia, South Carolina, aimed at demystifying the home buying process and affordable mortgage options.

The Future Homebuyer Initiative-a collaboration between CBCMA, a national provider of down payment assistance (DPA), and Guild Mortgage, a leading national independent mortgage lender-will consist of 10 events across the country designed to provide financial literacy, credit counselling and homebuying basics to prospective homebuyers to help them better understand their financial options and learn about the local real estate market.

The first event takes place July 19 at the Brookland Banquet & Conference Center in Columbia and will include educational sessions and one-on-one support from housing professionals. Sessions will cover credit readiness, financial literacy, private mortgage insurance, and how DPA programs such as CBCMA's Chenoa Fund may help first-time and low- to moderate-income buyers close the affordability gap. Mortgage pre-qualifications will be provided onsite for consumers who bring income documentation, bank statements and a photo ID.

"Finding, purchasing and financing a home for the first time can be a daunting experience, especially for those who don't have access to traditional resources or family support," CBC Mortgage Agency President Miki Adams said. "This initiative is about giving first-time home buyers the tools and information they need to make confident decisions and take meaningful steps toward buying a home."

Guild Mortgage Senior Vice President Nora Guerra added, "Whether you are only in the initial stages of considering homeownership or you are ready to move forward, we are here to help you proceed and provide you with support and guidance each step of the way."

Guera and CBCMA Corporate Account Director Christopher Johnson will jointly host the Columbia event, which is expected to draw interest from state and local housing advocates, elected officials and community leaders working to expand affordable housing opportunities in the region. The agenda includes presentations from financial educators, mortgage professionals, and HUD-approved housing counselors, with time allotted for audience Q&A and networking.

To learn more about the Columbia event or sign up, visit href="" rel="nofollow" guildmortgage/columbia-sc-customer-event

About CBC Mortgage Agency

Founded in 2013, CBC Mortgage Agency is a nationally chartered housing finance agency. As a leading source of down payment assistance financed through the Chenoa Fund, the company helps low-to-moderate income consumers, often in minority neighborhoods, achieve the dream of homeownership. CBC Mortgage Agency, recognized as one of the Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing by MReport, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cedar Band Corp., a federally chartered tribal corporation founded by the Cedar Band of Paiute Indians. Visit chenoafund for more information.

About Guild Mortgage

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild's collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 250 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild's highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

