Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa's Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme Celebrates 20 Graduates And Crowns The Winner Of Its Tech Start-Up Pitchathon

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) ( ), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced that twenty young entrepreneurs have graduated from its Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme. The year-long programme, currently running in the Eastern Cape and North West Province, aims to address youth unemployment through advanced digital skills development and entrepreneurial support.

The graduates received their certificates of completion at Liquid's head office in Johannesburg on 25 June. The event culminated in four technology start-ups pitching their businesses to a panel of industry judges. ProLink ( ), a digital platform for connecting users with verified contractors in Mthatha, emerged as the winning start-up, securing R100,000 in seed funding and a 12-month business support package.

“This programme proves the impact of investing intentionally in South Africa's youth. By equipping young people with future-fit skills and entrepreneurial capabilities, Cassava Technologies is proud to support grassroots innovation that addresses real-world challenges. For us, it's about empowering the country's youth, not only to participate in the digital future, but actively shape it. Well done to all the graduates and the pitching start-ups, and congratulations to ProLink,” said Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.

The programme has already begun delivering tangible results. ProLink has created two new employment opportunities, and Okuhle Badli, COO of Otomex Innovations and founder of Nhanha Technologies, has been appointed Co-Chair for AI, Digital Innovation, Education, and Future of Work for Y20 South Africa 2025, the official youth engagement group of the G20.

“This graduation and pitchathon represent the unlocking of potential and the enabling of a generation of digital entrepreneurs. These young innovators are building solutions that have the potential to scale nationally and across the continent. Along with our implementation partner Deviare, Liquid South Africa is proud to provide the resources to enable this,” said Valencia Risaba, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

The other start-ups pitching their businesses were Otomex Innovations, which leverages AI to support mental health and well-being; The Eye of Tech, which expands access to digital skills in rural areas; and HerdTrace, a female-led agritech solution transforming livestock management.

Participants received MICTSETA-accredited training in artificial intelligence and software development, along with comprehensive pre-incubation support designed to translate innovative ideas into commercially viable enterprises. All the start-ups secured Azure credits via the Microsoft Founders Hub.

Initiatives like the Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme underscore Liquid South Africa's unwavering commitment to equipping young people with the technical and business skills necessary to thrive in the digital future. As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, it also represents a firm commitment to ensure that the country's youth can contribute meaningfully to the empowerment of themselves and their communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies (Cassava), a technology company of African heritage with operations in 40-plus markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the Cassava group companies operate. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent.

For more information, visit .