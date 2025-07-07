Russian Drones Strike Military Enlistment Offices In Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Injuries Reported
“Today, July 7, the enemy launched drone airstrikes at Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. As a result, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kharkiv Regional TRC and nearby territory, as well as an area near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TRC,” the statement said.
Preliminary reports indicate that one servicemember was injured at the Zaporizhzhia Regional TRC and three people were injured at the Kharkiv Regional TRC.
Emergency services are working at both sites. Further information about the casualties is being clarified.Read also: Russians attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones, damage, casualties reported
As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 6, Russian strike drones hit a residential building and the Kremenchuk TRC, injuring one person and damaging 14 buildings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment