Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russian Drones Strike Military Enlistment Offices In Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Injuries Reported

2025-07-07 06:05:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook .

“Today, July 7, the enemy launched drone airstrikes at Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. As a result, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kharkiv Regional TRC and nearby territory, as well as an area near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TRC,” the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicate that one servicemember was injured at the Zaporizhzhia Regional TRC and three people were injured at the Kharkiv Regional TRC.

Emergency services are working at both sites. Further information about the casualties is being clarified.

Read also: Russians attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones, damage, casualties reported

As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 6, Russian strike drones hit a residential building and the Kremenchuk TRC, injuring one person and damaging 14 buildings.

MENAFN07072025000193011044ID1109767938

More Story

