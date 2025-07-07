Army Chief Meets U.S. Diplomat To Discuss Defense Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 7 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, met on Monday with U.S. Charge d'Affaires Peter Shea at the General Command headquarters in Amman to discuss ongoing military cooperation between Jordan and the United States.The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral defense ties and enhancing coordination on issues of mutual interest. Both sides emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in supporting the operational readiness and strategic goals of their respective armed forces.Maj. Gen. Al-Hunaiti underscored the shared commitment to advancing regional and international security, calling for unified efforts to promote peace and stability worldwide.Also present at the meeting were senior officers from the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army and the U.S. Defense Attache in Amman.